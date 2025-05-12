Bragg Creek and Moose Mountain trails face new logging threat under Alberta wildfire buffer plan

For the volunteers behind GROW Kananaskis, the recent forestry threat to Bragg Creek and Moose Mountain trails isn’t just another chapter in the long saga of land use politics—it’s an existential one. After securing concessions from West Fraser Timber that significantly reduced the planned 2026 harvest area, they’re now facing an even broader, more ambiguous threat under Alberta’s new Community Hazardous Fuel Reduction (CHFR) program.

Promoted as a fire mitigation effort following devastating wildfires across the province, the CHFR program designates large buffer zones around communities like Bragg Creek for hazardous fuel reduction. The problem? It’s not clear how this reduction will be carried out. But based on past practices, the concern is that large swaths of forest—and trail networks—could be clearcut in the name of safety.

From consultation to confrontation

“We’re not anti-logging,” says GROW’s Joey Reinhart. “We’re pro-trails. We’ve worked in good faith with West Fraser and made progress. But CHFR throws a wrench in everything.”

The pink blobs on the government’s latest fire reduction map encompass much of the West Bragg Creek trail system, including some of the most ridden singletrack in Alberta, like 7-27. While clearcutting hasn’t been officially confirmed for the zone, Shaun Peter of GROW says the pattern is familiar: vague maps, unclear definitions and a government that prioritizes timber profits over recreation, tourism and ecosystem value.

“West Fraser has been handed a gift,” says GROW’s Ashley Blumhagenhe. “They get the revenue from every tree cut, even if it’s a fire contractor doing the cutting.”

Call to action: May 14 open house, petition support

As GROW tries to slow the pace of the CHFR program and push for smarter fire mitigation practices—like selective logging, trail-aligned buffers and proper windbreaks—they’re calling on trail users and Albertans to make their voices heard.

An open house hosted by West Fraser Timber will take place Tuesday, May 14 at the Cochrane Ranchehouse.

“This is the most important public meeting so far,” says Reinhart. “It’s a chance to push for better science and smarter planning. If the community doesn’t show up, the province will assume consent.”

They’re also pushing hard to grow their petition, which has already seen nearly 20,000 signatures.

“We need to hit critical mass,” says Reinhart. “With recent changes to petition rules in Alberta, public pressure actually has more weight than it used to. But we’ve got to show up.”

Still fighting for the future

Despite the progress already made—cutting the 2026 harvest area from 738 to 556 hectares and reducing trail impacts dramatically—Reinhart warns that long-term protection is still off the table.

“The trails at Bragg and Moose represent decades of volunteer labour, tourism investment and community value. We need a plan that reflects that.”

For now, that plan starts with showing up on May 14—and staying vocal in the months ahead. Learn more, sign the petition and find event details at growkananaskis.com.