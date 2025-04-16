Brake fade and glory days: Rob Warner reunites with his retro race bikes

“This is actually ridiculous.” That’s how Rob Warner opens his latest escapade—before launching himself down a rooty, rain-slicked line at BikePark Wales on five generations of Giant downhill bikes. Lycra and all.

From the wiggly-tubed ATX 990 he raced in 1996, to the 2024 Giant Glory he currently rides, Warner gathered every single Giant DH rig he raced on during his career. Then he did the obvious thing: time trials them all, brakes be damned.

What followed is a hilarious, nostalgic, occasionally terrifying trip through mountain biking’s evolution—and Warner’s own wild ride through it.

1996 ATX 990: Four inches of travel and one foot in the grave

The first bike on the hill? The legendary ATX 990—Giant’s first-ever downhill frame, built by a BMX company called Kasten. As in Linn Kasten; the guy that started Redline way back in the day.

“This thing hasn’t been pointed downhill in 30 years,” Warner says. “I’m worried about its structural integrity. I’m worried about my structural integrity.”

Dressed in full Lycra for historical accuracy, Warner clips in and drops into history.

“This bike doesn’t want to be ridden,” he shouts mid-run. But against all odds—and mostly on front brake alone—he survives the sketch-fest and sets the benchmark at 49:41.

It could’ve been worse. “Honestly, I thought I’d crash. But it actually wasn’t as bad as I expected.”

1999 ATX One: The bike that defined a career

Next up was Warner’s personal favourite: the ATX One. Iconic Team Giant colours. Four-piston brakes. Triple clamps.

“This was my glory bike,” he says. “I won three national titles on this thing.”

Riding it, Warner is instantly transported. “This feels like a downhill bike,” he says. “Everything about it brings back memories.”

It’s eight seconds faster than the 990 at 41:50, and while it bottoms out a bit, it still holds up. “It gave me an advantage back then. It still rides alright now.”

2002 DH Team: The bike he hated—but kinda loved again?

Ah, the DH Team. The only bike Warner actively refused to race.

“I couldn’t get it to work. I ran a freeride bike instead. At a world cup.”

Turns out, twenty years later, it wasn’t so bad.

“This actually felt better than I remember. The brakes were solid, the longer geometry helped, and it didn’t bottom out.”

Despite nearly going over the bars once, Warner matches the ATX One’s time to the second—41:50.

“I felt like I could attack more. It was better than I gave it credit for.”

2006 Glory: The First of the Legends

The first version of the Glory—Warner’s last-ever world cup bike—steps things up again. Plush suspension and longer geometry.

“This one feels like a proper downhill bike. Like, finally. This is close to modern.”

He makes the most of it, putting down a rapid 37:38—a solid four seconds faster than anything else so far.

“It’s still tiny, but man, it works.”

2024 Glory: Welcome to warp speed

Then came the big one: Giant’s latest, full-carbon, 29er-equipped 2024 Glory. Warner’s personal bike. Prototype Renthal bars. Öhlins suspension. Radial tires. And confidence to spare.

“This is the only brake I’ve never criticized,” he grins. “I love this bike. The grip is insane.”

The result? A blistering 31:00 flat—six seconds faster than his best on the older bikes, and proof that progress isn’t just marketing fluff.

“This bike is so far ahead of me, it’s perfect. There’s nothing I’d change.”

What does it mean?

It’s more than a laugh. It’s a clear visual of how much mountain biking has evolved—from sketchy brakes and tiny frames to modern monsters.

And for Warner, it’s been a wild, beautiful ride.

“Thirty years of progression,” he says, catching his breath. “I’ve ridden all the bikes that built my professional career. And you know what? They were better than I remembered.”

Final times:

1996 ATX 990: 49:41

1999 ATX One: 41:50

2002 DH Team: 41:50

2006 Glory: 37:38

2024 Glory: 31:00

Should he do it again in ten years? Absolutely.