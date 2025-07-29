Brandon Semenuk drops Episode Two of Foreverish

When Brandon Semenuk drops a new video, expectations are sky-high and somehow, he still clears them. The second chapter of Foreverish, his three-part video series with SRAM, continues the momentum from Sharpening Your Knife with a looser, more personal vibe. This time, the focus shifts from perfectionism to process, offering a raw and often hilarious look into Semenuk’s world behind the lens and bars.

While Episode One traced his early rise from Whistler grom to Joyride icon, Episode Two leans hard into the friendships and filming sessions that have defined the last two decades. It’s not just about progression, it’s about the crew and the creative spark that makes it all work.

Garage sessions

Some of the best moments in this episode don’t even happen on the bike. From early days riding “wiggle skateboards” in a buddy’s garage to leaving a prototype Trek slopestyle bike on the front of a bus, the stories are as ridiculous as they are real. “Who’s the weird kid?” one friend recalls saying the first time he met Brandon, before realizing the kid with the thousand-yard stare was going to rewrite mountain bike history.

Each scene reveals another layer of how Semenuk works, and more importantly, who he works with.

“He hires his friends,” says one longtime collaborator. “It’s like family at this point.”

Artist. Rider. Director.

Semenuk is as involved in the shot list as he is in the trick list.

“I’ve never worked with anybody so involved in all the different elements of a shoot,” says one filmmaker. “He’s scouting the zone, helping build the lines, learning new tricks, thinking about camera angles—all before we even hit record.”

And that attention to detail shows. The riding segments are, as expected, next level.

Still writing the rules

After 20 years in the game, Semenuk could phone it in. Instead, he’s rewriting what a rider-filmmaker collaboration can be. Foreverish isn’t just a retrospective, and it’s not a victory lap—it’s an invitation into a world where progression and storytelling go hand-in-hand.

Episode Three is still on the way. And we’ll be here for it.