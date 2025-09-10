Brandon Semenuk inducts the Canadian Beast into the Hall of Fame

Jay Miron, also known as the Canadian Beast, has officially been inducted into the Canadian BMX Hall of Fame. And while the moment has been a long time coming, it couldn’t have landed any harder. The ceremony brought together a who’s who of BMX royalty. Including Brandon Semenuk, who delivered a thunderous tribute to the Thunder Bay native.

“I’ll be introducing not only the best Canadian freestyle BMXer, not only the most influential Canadian freestyler,” Semenuk said, “but in the opinion of many around the world, the best freestyle BMXer ever.”

The crowd erupted. And rightly so.

A legacy you can’t ignore

If you’ve ever touched a BMX bike in the past 30 years, Jay Miron has influenced your ride. With over 30 tricks to his name, including the first double backflip and the 540 tailwhip, Miron didn’t just keep up with the sport’s evolution. He led it.

“He could win a vert contest one day and a dirt contest the next,” said Semenuk. “Almost no rider in history can do that.”

And his influence extended well beyond the podium. From the pivotal seat post design, to Metro Jam, to Ten Pack Distribution, to Chase BMX magazine, to McNeil Bikes. Miron built the scaffolding for Canadian BMX to thrive.

A standing ovation and a quiet tear

The ceremony wasn’t just a who’s-who of BMX. It was emotional. Miron stood on stage, clearly overwhelmed by the moment.

“I’m usually pretty good at talking, but I’m a little overwhelmed right now,” he said. “It means the world to me.”

He thanked Brandon Semenuk for his introduction. Then he thanked Stew Johnson for editing his video segment. He thanked the Canadian BMX Hall of Fame for remembering the ones who came before. And then he thanked the people who helped build his career. Colleagues, friends and riders alike.

“Whatever Jay does, he does with an uncompromising intensity,” said Semenuk. “Land or slam. Full speed. Death grip. Pure commitment.”

More than just medals

Miron won six world championship titles and nine X Games medals. Including the first ever X Games gold for dirt. He redefined how BMX looked and felt. But he also gave back more than most.

“He supported countless young riders,” said Semenuk. “He opened doors to international attention and opportunities that seemed unreachable.”

Among those riders were Canadian icons like Dave Osato. And beyond the tricks and titles, Miron’s impact can be seen in what riders believe is possible.

The next chapter

After retiring from competition, Miron disappeared from the BMX world and re-emerged as a high-end furniture maker. He took the same obsession with craft and form and poured it into woodworking. Selling chairs for over $10,000 apiece.

And then, in 2024, he walked away from that too.

What’s next? Nobody knows. But if his past is any indication, it won’t be small.

For now, he’s back in the spotlight. Back among friends. And back where he belongs; officially part of BMX history.

“It’s probably the last time in my life that I’ll ever stand up in front of a crowd as a BMX rider,” Miron said at the close of the night. “And what a way to do it.”