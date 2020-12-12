Brandon Semenuk joins Team MIPS

Brandon Semenuk is joining Team MIPS for 2021. Semenuk is just the second rider on the team. The Canadian joins Swedish Freeskier Henrik Harlaut, on of the most successful skiers in X-Games history.

Senemuk is notoriously sparse with his public appearances, choosing mainly to speak through is riding. Preventing brain injury, however, is one subject the Canadian is happy to speak out about.

RELATED: UCI sets new, more cautious concussion protocol

“Mountain Biking is my biggest passion, having longevity in the sport matters to me most, that’s why I understand the importance of having the best equipment,” says Semenuk. I feel that MIPS is leading the way with added safety in helmets and making it available to action sports athletes around the world.”

The five-time Red Bull Joyride winner and three-time Red Bull Rampage winner has seen the effects of brain injury first hand.

“I’ve known many people, many of my close friends, who have experienced brain trauma from sport. That’s why I’ve always chosen a MIPS helmet and that’s why I’m so excited to join the team and help spread such an important message.”

RELATED: Watch: Three Canadian winning runs from Red Bull Rampage 2019

The new team was established in September 2020. Team MIPS focuses on helmet safety advocacy, led by athletes from around the world. The team spans a wide range of sports and backgrounds. The core mission of Team MIPS is to raise head protection awareness and lead the world towards using safer helmets.

WATCH: Brandon Semenuk set loose on an abandoned mine in Raw 100 v6