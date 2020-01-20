Brandon Semenuk goes big in Japan for “Lightspeed”

Japan may have built its action sports reputation on powder skiing but, in Lightspeed, Brandon Semenuk digs for brown pow gold. Deep in the Hakuba Valley, the Revel Co. crew shapes perfect dirt creations to match the stunning Japanese backdrop.

In yet another incredible video, the Canadian creates mind-melting trick combos and rides his big downhill bike with laser-like precision.

This time, legendary mountain bike film maker Clay Porter joins Revel Co. behind the camera. Rupert Walker and Semenuk, together working as Revel Co, have established a solid aesthetic to their videos. Adding Porter shakes it up a bit, making Lightspeed stand out compared to Semenuk’s always stand-out edits.

Working with Evan Intern, Dan Fleury and Kane Boyce as a build crew at Hakuba Iwatake Mountain Resort, Porter and Revel Co. shape Lightspeed into a near-perfect visual treat.

Lightspeed ft. Brandon Semenuk

From Red Bull:

“While most riders spent September of 2019 prepping for Red Bull Rampage, Brandon Semenuk gathered his crew and tripped to Hakuba Valley and Hakuba Iwatake Mountain Resort to film.

For this installment from Revel Co for Red Bull, Clay Porter joined the crew alongside visionary Rupert Walker to shoot the project while Evan Intern, Dan Fleury and Kane Boyce got to work on the shovels and machines to shape the Japanese dirt into Semenuk’s vision.”