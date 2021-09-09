Brandon Semenuk wants to redefine slopestyle in “Realm”

Over its 10 year history, Red Bull Joyride has witnessed many historic moments in mountain biking. Brandon Semenuk’s corked 720 in 2014. Emil Johansson’s double trick driver down whip in 2019. The Whistler slopestyle event has set the stage for a constant evolution of what is possible on a bike.

Now, Red Bull and Brandon Semenuk want you to help decide what comes next.

The Canadian slopestyle Icon teamed up with course builder Justin Wyper to build a new course, which Semenuk rides in Realm below. Fans will then vote on which feature is included in Joyride in 2022.

Brandon Semenuk: REALM

Changing it up for year 10

Following the postponement of Joyride’s 10th anniversary edition, Semenuk and course builder Justin Wyper teamed up to dream, and build four unique features on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast.

All four are designed to promote different angles of creativity on the bike.

One will be included in Red Bull Joyride 2022.

“Introducing features that allow riders to really express their personal creativity on a bike can really help shake up the people we see on the podium on a week-to-week basis,” explained Wyper.

“Without the confines of a contest environment, Justin Wyper and myself had the opportunity to create our own Slopestyle haven and take some chances with this course build. Like any mountain bike trail or course, you work with the given terrain to make the best features imaginable,” says Semenuk. “In this situation, we knew we wanted to create a course that would ride well top to bottom, but also offer up some opportunities for creativity along the way. We took our knowledge from previous builds and integrated some ‘wildcard’ features with some more common slopestyle features to hopefully have a good balance of both.”

Fans in charge of slopestyle’s new direction

After watching (and re-watching) Realm, fans can head to the voting page to pick their favourite feature from Semenuk and Wyper’s project. The winning feature will be included in the 2022 Red Bull Joyride course.

