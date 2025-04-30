Brandon Semenuk returns with Revel in the Chaos

Brandon Semenuk’s latest video project blends chaos, control and controversy in a jaw-dropping freeride masterpiece that’s already being called one of the best of all time.

A new drop from the king

It’s been floating around in fragments for years—shared in edits, replays, fan cuts—but Revel in the Chaos has now officially dropped as a full-length Semenuk showcase. And the freeride world is losing its collective mind.

“Thanks for making my day. Putting this on repeat!” wrote one fan. Another called it “a masterpiece of film,” while many echoed a familiar sentiment: “GOAT. No one comes close.”

At just over 16 minutes, the video combines Semenuk’s signature flow with technical absurdity, massive gaps, cinematic framing and a perfectly paired soundtrack. Whether you’re here for the bikes, the edits or the energy, it’s got something that punches.

Shot across freeride’s sacred ground

Revel in the Chaos was filmed in some of mountain biking’s most iconic locations: the mossy woods of coastal B.C., Semenuk’s personal compound, the sculpted lines of Coast Gravity Park, and the harsh red slopes of Virgin, Utah. A few scenes were also captured at GKC’s California headquarters. The whole piece is stitched together by Rupert Walker, longtime collaborator and co-founder of Revel Co., who served as director and DOP.

Based in Victoria, Revel Co. is a media brand created by Semenuk and Walker that ran from 2014 to 2022—and Revel in the Chaos feels like the pinnacle of everything they built together.

“The official Revel Co. YouTube channel just posted a bunch of new videos,” noted one fan. “This one’s the crown jewel.”

That rock-to-rock gap

If there’s a single line burned into viewers’ retinas, it’s the massive rock-to-rock huck that shows up late in the edit. “WTF, the gap at 8:53 is just ridiculous,” said @jackford1841. Another viewer added, “That looked painful testing the rock gap.”

There’s also a Lilypad feature so big it sparked its own disbelief. “How did he test that?” one comment asked. “Then I see him clear the whole damn thing to flat—twice!”

Chaos, control and the fire line

Not everyone was sold on the flames in the intro. “Amazing riding, but maybe not the best idea to mix fire and forests,” said @brianspringer1833. Others asked if the wildfire visuals were necessary. But even those raising eyebrows gave credit where it was due. “Holy freeride,” one user wrote. “Still my favourite MTB video ever.”

With five Freeride Mountain Bike World Tour titles, five Red Bull Joyride wins and X Games gold and silver in his pocket, Brandon Semenuk doesn’t have much left to prove. But Revel in the Chaos makes one thing perfectly clear: he’s still on top—and still miles ahead.