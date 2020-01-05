Brayden Barrett-Hay at Joyride 150

Braden Barrett-Hay’s had a big year. From winning River Rock 2019 in Richmond, Virginia to an appearance in Cirque do Soliel in Saudi Arabia, the Uxbridge, Ont. rider has been busy on bikes.

Between Saudi Arabia and Richmond, there were stops at contests in Spain, Sweden, Switzerland … and couple countries that don’t start with “S,” too.

Barrett-Hay made some North American appearances, as well. Big White and Whistler in B.C., then Highland Mountain Bike Park in Northfield, N.H. for the Fox U.S. Open of Mountain Biking.

For his year end video, Barrett-Hay and his Mongoose Fireball stick closer to home. Joyride 150 bike park features, as does the his slopestyle set up on the family farm that was the subject of Fears.

Brayden Barrett-Hay 2019 Mix