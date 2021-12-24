Ontario’s Brayden Barrett-Hay finds inspiration out west in “New Territory”

The beauty of riding dirt jumps and slopestyle is you can, well, do it basically anywhere. That’s what let Uxbridge, Ontario’s Brayden Barrett-Hay elevate his game to pro, using his own back-yard course.

But at some point, a fresh start is necessary. New Territory sees Barrett-Hay heading west to find the inspiration to take his riding to a new level.

RELATED: Brayden Barrett-Hay: the making of Fears

From the looks of it, the relocation is paying off in spades.

Brayden Barrett-Hay – New Territory

What’s Mongoose say about Barrett-Hay’s migration?

Watch Brayden Barrett-Hay start a new chapter in the mountains of Western Canada.

For most of his life, Barrett-Hay has lived in Eastern Canada, riding his dirt jump bike at home and at the local indoor park. But recently, after many years of competing and establishing himself as a professional mountain bike rider, he felt the need for a change. So, he packed up his bikes and headed west to Vernon, BC. Now in the mountains of Western Canada, he can advantage of an abundant mountain bike scene with not just his dirt jumper, but also his downhill & trail bikes. Watch Brayden bring some of his dirt jump / skate park-style to the mountains in his latest video, New Territory.

RELATED: “Calm Before the Storm” – Matt Macduff and Brayden Barrett-Hay ride Joyride 150