Breaking barriers on two wheels: three women on gender equality in mountain biking

Mountain biking has long been a male-dominated sport, but that’s changing—thanks to the growing number of women carving out space as athletes, coaches and advocates. To mark International Women’s Day, we sat down with three women who are pushing the sport forward: professional athlete Haley Smith, writer Melanie Chambers and coach Charlotte Batty.

From tackling gender representation in media to the challenges of equal opportunities in racing and coaching, they share their personal experiences, the hurdles women still face in mountain biking and what needs to change to create a more inclusive future on the trails.

Athlete Haley Smith

What does International Women’s Day mean to you personally?

To me, International Women’s Day is about reflecting on where we’ve come from and who helped us get here. It’s also about acknowledging where we still have to go. I think both are really important pieces of the puzzle, especially in the current political climate, where globally, so many women’s rights are being rolled back.

Personally, I look at this a lot through the lens of sports. This day feels especially important right now, given what’s happening with women’s rights, particularly south of the border.

How has your personal experience with MTB shaped your perspective on gender equality?

My experience with mountain biking has both encouraged me and reinforced that women are equal—that we have the same capabilities and deserve the same opportunities. But at the same time, it has highlighted deeply embedded inequalities.

Mountain biking has, from the start, had a lot of equity baked into it. UCI events are required to host both men’s and women’s competitions. Prize money has become equal across UCI events over the past decade. But the way women are portrayed in the media hasn’t always reflected that. The way we’re talked about, the events that get prioritized and even the language used to describe those events—it’s subtle, but it still reinforces outdated ideas about gender equality.

At the same time, my experience in the sport has also opened my eyes to the larger conversation around gender beyond the traditional binary. In gravel racing, for example, the discussion is much more expansive. I suppose my experience has turned me into more of a gender advocate.

This is a long and convoluted answer, but the short version is that cycling and mountain biking have made me want to push for change while also making me appreciate that I started in a sport where equity was more of a priority than in some other sports and cycling disciplines.

What are the most significant challenges women still face in MTB today?

I think some of the biggest challenges women still face in mountain biking today are tied to how we’re talked about, how events are scheduled, and how we’re portrayed in the media. Even details like what time of day women’s events are scheduled on race weekends make a difference.

Opportunities for professional teams are another issue. People argue it’s a “chicken or the egg” situation—that there aren’t as many women racing, so there shouldn’t be as many spots on teams. But time and time again, we’ve proven that when given opportunities, we rise to the occasion.

And then there’s a much larger conversation to be had about gender policing in international sports. Governing bodies have been introducing policies around trans inclusion that are, frankly, concerning. The way they define who qualifies as a woman and the language they use to talk about it—it affects all women, not just trans or non-binary athletes. I don’t think enough people have thought deeply about the long-term implications of these policies. But that’s probably a topic for another conversation.

What are some concrete steps individuals and organizations can take to promote gender parity?

One of the first things organizations can do to promote gender parity is to start by asking questions. Engage in conversations, conduct research—find out why more women aren’t participating in their events. What are the specific barriers keeping them out?

There’s already plenty of general research on why women may shy away from organized events, but looking at it through the specific lens of mountain biking would be really insightful. Once you have those answers, you can take concrete steps to remove those barriers and encourage more women to compete.

Beyond race organizations, other initiatives play a key role too. For example, Kate Courtney’s organization, She Sends, focuses on retention and outreach, which is just as important as participation in elite events.

But my biggest takeaway is that we need to ask the right questions first. Why are women and girls still underrepresented in competitive mountain biking? Why is the ratio still so skewed? Once we understand that, we can start making real changes.

Bicycle journalist Melanie Chambers

What does International Women’s Day mean to you personally?

IWD means a celebration of women—of our differences, our triumphs. It means that we acknowledge where we have been, those dark places, but we celebrate that badass-get-er’-done-multitasking-no-whining-nurturing-no-excuses attitude that we’ve been bringing to the table since time began.

Travelling the world with my bike, I’ve often, more than not, been alone. Some cultures respect that, others are confused by it. I’ve almost been arrested for being alone; asked countless times the whereabouts of my husband; if I’m in an all-male group, I’ve been hit on repeatedly because I’m the only woman in the group. But, on the flip side of all this crap, I’ve had people invite me into their homes because they respect what I can do on a mountain bike, they can see all the things it represents—independence, self sufficiency, fearlessness, strength and tenacity. As the member of an all women’s bike group, the Wild Bettys, I’ve never experienced such support and love to push myself, to be more than I thought I was capable of. There’s a tender, and yet humble, strength about women. The women in that community want more from their lives, and all the effort they put into pushing the boundaries on their bikes, they push out into the world.

What are the most significant challenges women still face in MTB today?

The challenges we face—well, I could go on about the pay equity and the fair treatment in sport, but it brings to mind a story. I was at Ridelab, a women’s-only bike festival—a three-day riding event. I remember meeting so many women—some new to riding, others just sending it like it’s no one’s business. I met a mechanic who worked for a popular bike shop in B.C. She wore the funkiest big earrings all the time. She explained that she wore them at work because she always had to wear oil stained and grubby clothes. It made her feel like a woman, feminine, sexy. I love that. I love that we can choose – as a mountain biker, I love nothing more than feeling dirty and muddy riding, only to change it up and wear the most outrageously girlie pink and silver sparkly dress in the same day. The significant challenge I see is being allowed to be whatever we want on a bike and in the world. That to ride a mountain bike doesn’t mean we need to hit some benchmark to be taken seriously as a rider. That the minute you step on that bike and take a risk going over something that scares you in just the slightest way is a personal triumph. It’s not just to women, it’s to anyone. I want us to stop comparing ourselves to others. Women, especially mountain bikers, have done it too long. Your bike is your journey, it’s your life. There is no one way to live your life.

What are some concrete steps individuals and organizations can take to promote gender parity?

Steps to take: become a member of a women’s bike community. Whether that means starting a Facebook group for some local women, or joining something bigger. It’s encouraging those women who don’t think they’re ‘hard core’ enough to even consider getting on a bike. It’s telling them they can when they already think they can’t. It was seeing women as leaders in the community, seeing them as mechanics and guides. Seeing them in all those roles. And with riding, so much of mountain biking is mental—it’s a mindset of confidence. I want us to see ourselves as capable. Organizations can bring in women to tell their stories, too. At Ridelab, we had a former Olympian who had a huge accident. Now as a paraplegic, her life had changed irrevocably. But, she told her story of overcoming the pain and coming out the other side.

Biking saved me as a kid—when my parents were divorcing, it’s something I turned to help me heal. It’s never disappointed me. As a writer, I love telling these stories.

Mountain bike coach Charlotte Batty

What does International Women’s Day mean to you personally?

International Women’s Day celebrates progress while recognizing the work still ahead. It’s a reminder of the strength, resilience and impact women have in every space—especially mountain biking. I’ve seen the sport evolve, with more women stepping into leadership roles, competing at higher levels and simply showing up on the trails with confidence. But barriers still exist and this day reinforces why we need to keep pushing for change.

How has your personal experience with MTB shaped your perspective on gender equality?

Mountain biking has been my world for over two decades, and I’ve seen the gender gap firsthand. Early on, it was the lack of female role models—especially in coaching—the assumption that women weren’t as capable and the feeling of being the only woman on group rides. As a coach, I’ve met many women who hesitate to get into the sport—not because they don’t want to, but because they don’t feel welcomed. These experiences have made me realize that gender equality isn’t just about access; it’s about representation, mentorship and creating spaces where women feel like they belong from day one.

What are the most significant challenges women still face in MTB today?

Visibility and opportunity are still major hurdles. Women’s racing, achievements and contributions to the sport don’t get the same recognition—or funding—as men’s, especially at the high-performance level. There’s also a confidence gap; many women hesitate to push their limits because they don’t see enough riders like them doing it. Gear is still largely designed for men and the ‘prove yourself’ culture makes it harder for women to feel like they truly belong.

What are some concrete steps individuals and organizations can take to promote gender parity?

To my fellow female riders—show up, take up space and own your place on the trails. You might be the motivation another rider needs.

For individuals, be mindful of your words. Saying, “wow, you rode that really well—for a girl,” might sound like a compliment, but it reinforces outdated ideas. Also, don’t assume women don’t want to be included—sometimes, you need to say the quiet part out loud and actively invite them to join a ride.

For husbands/spouses/partners—if your wife is getting into the sport, support her properly. Help her find the right gear and resources rather than tossing her your old bike and using it as an excuse to upgrade your own.

For organizations, representation matters. Show more every day riders—both men and women—not just pros throwing massive tricks and shrelping berms. Most riders aren’t hitting huge jumps or railing berms. Highlighting attainable progression helps bridge the gap between dreaming and doing.