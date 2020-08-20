Brendan Howey is so smooth on the Sunshine Coast

Why just ride one bike when you could ride all the bikes? Brendan Howey makes his way through the full fleet of Commencal’s newest line-up, and then keeps right on going.

Of course, living on the Sunshine Coast, the Canadian rider has the terrain and trails to make use of all kinds of bikes. All right there in his back yard.

Dirt jumps, flow trails and even some time at Coast Gravity Park and his local moto area. It’s all in Everything 2 Wheels.

If you’ve got skills and endless style like Howey, why limit yourself, right?

Brendan Howey – Everything 2 Wheels

What Commencal Canada has to say about Everything 2 Wheels

Howey has been on a tear these past few months. Riding everything he can get his hands on. His main squeezes are the ABSOLUT, CLASH, and the FURIOUS. All in size LARGE to accommodate his 6’2″ stature.

With new colourways and models dropping throughout the summer, there won’t be many down days for this guy.

Rider: Brendan Howey

Film & Edit: Lone Wolf Production