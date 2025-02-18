Brendan Semenuk drops a new video

When one of the best to ever do it drops a new video, you have no choice. You have to stop whatever it is you’re doing and watch it. And few could argue that Semenuk is one of the best ever. His video parts are his true masterpieces. From the cinematic One Shot to the Raw 100 V6, when Semenuk films something it’s worth watching.

Although he claims it was filmed ‘aimlessly,’ Semenuk has still created another masterpiece, this time in his own backyard. Full of slow motion video, some amazing camera work (that cable cam shot is incredible) and not to mention next level riding. Who does a backflip tailwhip to late table top?