Brendan Semenuk drops a new video
You know what to do; stop everything and watch four minutes of bicycle mastery
When one of the best to ever do it drops a new video, you have no choice. You have to stop whatever it is you’re doing and watch it. And few could argue that Semenuk is one of the best ever. His video parts are his true masterpieces. From the cinematic One Shot to the Raw 100 V6, when Semenuk films something it’s worth watching.
Although he claims it was filmed ‘aimlessly,’ Semenuk has still created another masterpiece, this time in his own backyard. Full of slow motion video, some amazing camera work (that cable cam shot is incredible) and not to mention next level riding. Who does a backflip tailwhip to late table top?
“Welcome to La La Land, a dreamlike ripple in reality—a personal paradise built from the ground up, where imagination knows no bounds. This project was shot aimlessly over the past few summers, capturing an accumulation of special moments on the bike and shared with close friends, including Paul Genovese and Ryan Howard, in the place I call home. This haven is my escape—a world of dreams, creativity, and delusion. Here, time stands still, and the line between imagination and reality blurs. It’s where I can truly disconnect, ride, create, and live fully in the moment. Come join us in La La Land.”