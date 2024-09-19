Brett Rheeder and Brayden Barret-Hay launch social startup
Canadian pro mountain bikers Brett Rheeder and Brayden Barret-Hay launch Bookyrslf, a platform designed to help athletes and skilled professionals monetize their expertise beyond traditional sponsorships.
Canadian mountain bike athletes Brett Rheeder and Brayden Barret-Hay have launched bookyrslf.com, a platform that helps athletes and skilled professionals earn from their talents. Based on their own experiences in competitive mountain biking, Rheeder and Barret-Hay created a solution beyond the traditional sponsorship model. Bookyrslf offers new opportunities for athletes and experts to monetize their skills in diverse ways.
Breaking free from unpredictable sponsorships
As an athlete, relying solely on sponsorship contracts can be uncertain. Brett Rheeder knows this challenge all too well. “Sponsorships can be unpredictable from year to year,” Rheeder explains. “We created Bookyrslf as a solution, not just for mountain bikers, but for all kinds of people with expertise who need more consistent income.”
What started as a tool for athletes quickly expanded into something bigger. Bookyrslf now aims to serve people across various disciplines, providing a platform for sharing skills, hosting workshops and creating bookable experiences.
From athletes to artists: a versatile platform
Bookyrslf serves more than just athletes. Co-founder Brayden Barret-Hay highlights how the platform connects anyone with a passion to share. “Whether you’re a musician offering guitar lessons or a crafts expert leading a knitting workshop, Bookyrslf empowers passionate experts to connect with their community,” says Barret-Hay. The platform adapts to various fields, giving action sports pros, artists, crafters, and more the chance to share their knowledge and create rewarding experiences.
Earn on your own terms
At its core, Bookyrslf gives people the opportunity to earn by doing what they love. Experts from all backgrounds can share their passions in an easy-to-use space where they host and book experiences. Whether you’re teaching a skill, leading an adventure, or offering a unique service, Bookyrslf enables you to earn on your own terms.
Get into the real world with Bookyrslf
Bookyrslf gets you into the real world, helping you earn from your skills while creating exciting experiences for others. “It’s about more than just making money; it’s about getting people excited to share what they love doing,” says Rheeder. The platform connects skilled individuals with enthusiastic learners, fostering meaningful connections through shared passions.
