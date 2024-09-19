Brett Rheeder and Brayden Barret-Hay launch social startup

Canadian mountain bike athletes Brett Rheeder and Brayden Barret-Hay have launched bookyrslf.com, a platform that helps athletes and skilled professionals earn from their talents. Based on their own experiences in competitive mountain biking, Rheeder and Barret-Hay created a solution beyond the traditional sponsorship model. Bookyrslf offers new opportunities for athletes and experts to monetize their skills in diverse ways.

Breaking free from unpredictable sponsorships

As an athlete, relying solely on sponsorship contracts can be uncertain. Brett Rheeder knows this challenge all too well. “Sponsorships can be unpredictable from year to year,” Rheeder explains. “We created Bookyrslf as a solution, not just for mountain bikers, but for all kinds of people with expertise who need more consistent income.”

What started as a tool for athletes quickly expanded into something bigger. Bookyrslf now aims to serve people across various disciplines, providing a platform for sharing skills, hosting workshops and creating bookable experiences.