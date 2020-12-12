Brett Rheeder injured in training crash

Canadian slopestyle star Brett Rheeder is recovering from surgery after an injury earlier this week. The Mount Albert, Ont. rider was riding at Air Rec Centre in Maple Ridge, B.C. at the time of the accident.

Rheeder broke his femur in the accident, he shared on social media. He thanked staff and fellow riders for their help, adding “this one SUCKED.”

Rheeder, who now lives and trains in B.C. is already through surgery and working towards recovery. He shared another video on Saturday showing him taking steps, with the support of a walker, in hospital.

Earlier this year, Rheeder announced he is stepping back from slopestyle competition. Instead, he will be focusing on video projects. 2020 also saw Rheeder launch his own components brand, Title.

In his wildly successful competition career, Rheeder won Red Bull Rampage, an X-Games gold medal and numerous Crankworx slopestyle events.

We’re wishing Brett Rheeder all the best in his recovery and can’t wait to see what’s in the works for this next phase of his riding career.