Watch: Brett Rheeder sets stage for his return to Rampage

Brett Rheeder has not dropped into a Red Bull Rampage course since way back in 2019. A lot has changed in that time, including his bike and suspension sponsor, his step back from slopestyle and a big injury that kept him out of the last edition of the Utah freeride contest.

To help get himself Rampage ready, Rheeder put together a video for his new bike sponsor, Commencal. Watch CMNCL Volume I below. The title isn’t the most creative or inspiring but, as always with the Canadian, the riding sure is.

CMNCL Volume I – Brett Rheeder

What”s Commencal say about the latest addition to its star-studded rider roster?

The life of a rider is punctuated by milestones and choices. Brett is proof of this with his incessant need to progress and improve, ultimately to find solutions for an obvious objective, the quest for performance.

It’s the same engine that drives us! With one goal in mind – RAMPAGE.

Follow the journey to Virgin, Utah, via this new edit!

Rider: Brett Rheeder

Directed by: Cole Nelson

Film/Edit: Cole Nelson