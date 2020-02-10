Brett Rheeder taking a step back from slopestyle

Brett Rheeder is taking a step back from his wildly successful slopestyle career.

The Canadian made the announcement Sunday, ahead of the first major slopestyle contest of the year at Crankworx Rotorua. Rheeder has won the Rotorua slopestyle event three times in the last five years.

“Instead of competing in Rotorua I have lots going on through March but my biggest priority is to feel happy and satisfied with my riding and find creativity and flow again,” Rheeder said, explaining his step back from slopestyle competition.

He also cited a desire for more creative freedom, saying “Contest robot tricks have taken a toll on my style and creativity.”

Instead of travelling to New Zealand for the first Crankworx stop, Rheeder is headed back home to Mount Albert, Ont. There, he plans to relax and ride for fun – not video cameras – at Joyride 150 indoor bike park.

Rheeder isn’t retiring completely. He’s just going to be competing less. Much like fellow Canadian, Brandon Semenuk, Rheeder will be focusing on a select set of the highest profile events. Fans can look for Rheeder at Red Bull Joyride during Crankworx Whistler and Red Bull Rampage.

Rheeder won Red Bull Rampage for the first time in 2018. The Canadian’s has been on multiple podiums at Red Bull Joyride, including one win in 2016.

Brett Rheeder:

“Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle. 3 wins over 5 years. Damn. What a journey. It’s by far my favourite slopestyle contest for many reasons, however 2020 will be my first year opting out of the competition.

I go through ups and downs as an athlete. Mostly from injury (at least that’s how I’ve gone through my downs in the past) but for the first time in my life, I’ve had two years of success without any downs, which is incredible because it’s allowed me to accomplish so much, but at the same time there’s a lot I haven’t been able to do because of it. So for the first time ever I’m forcing myself to step back, take a “down” because I think it’s the healthiest thing for the longevity of my career.

Instead of competing in Rotorua I have lots going on through March but my biggest priority is to feel happy and satisfied with my riding and find creativity and flow again. (Contest robot tricks have taken a toll on my style and creativity). I’m writing this from Mount Albert, Ontario where I plan to ride at Joyride150 for the next little bit along with a few other locations, no film shoots, no contest prep, just riding for myself.

I want to send out good luck to the slopestyle homies along with all the guys and girls competing in the other Crankworx events in Rotorua. Kill it! One love!”