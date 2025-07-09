Brett Rheeder unveils Signature, a rider-driven mountain bike brand

After a few quiet years off the main stage, Brett Rheeder is back. This time, not just as a rider but as a founder. His new company, Signature, officially launched this month, bringing with it a fresh approach to the mountain bike industry that blends purpose-driven design, community ownership and a rider-first mindset.

In a candid statement shared ahead of the launch, Rheeder acknowledged that the past few years have been transformative for him personally. “Time has a way of giving things shape. “Over these last couple years, the silence has taught me a lot about acceptance, boundaries, balance, relationships, and who I am when the noise dies down and the influence is gone.”

With Signature, Rheeder says he’s stepping into a new chapter shaped by those lessons—“built with more clarity, more care, and more attention to detail.”

A different kind of company

Signature isn’t following the typical playbook for an action sports brand. Central to its mission is a unique ownership model: many of the company’s riders are part-owners, giving them more than just a logo on their jersey or bike. It’s a structure aimed at creating permanence and pride for the athletes involved.

The brand’s internal mantra sums up its ethos bluntly: “We are not necessary.” Rheeder and his team say they use this phrase as a filter for decisions, ensuring that every product, project and initiative has clear purpose and impact.

Signature’s first products will be a collection of softgoods, including apparel designed with input from Caroline Buchanan and other riders on its “Major Players” roster. While they aren’t revealing much about hardgoods yet, the company hints that bikes and components are coming.

A roster of influential riders

Signature’s team spans continents and disciplines, including Casey Brown (Canada), Caroline Buchanan (Australia), Harriet Burbidge-Smith (Australia), Dawid Godziek (Poland), Robin Goomes (New Zealand), Kaidan Ingersoll (USA), Emil Johansson (Sweden), Natasha Miller (Canada), Tom van Steenbergen (Canada), Lucy van Eesteren (Canada) and Alma Wiggberg (Sweden).

While some athletes are already sporting Signature’s new apparel line, the brand promises more to come: “What’s next after the softgoods, and when is it? When will the other amazing riders on our roster have products to use and talk about? I guess you’ll just have to stay tuned.”

A fresh start

For Rheeder, Signature represents more than just a business venture—it’s a personal reset. “Thanks for sticking with me through the silence,” he wrote. “I’m proud of what’s next and even more excited to bring you along.”

At a time when many brands are driven by scale, Signature appears to be carving out space for something different: a rider-driven brand that invites its community inside, aims to be transparent, and gives athletes real stakes in its future.