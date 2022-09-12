Brett Rheeder wins Proving Grounds

Brett Rheeder had a big day in Oregon over the weekend. The Canadian slopestyle athlete won Natural Selection Proving Grounds, a freeride competition in Prineville, Ore.

The win is more remarkable as it’s Rheeder’s first competition since Red Bull Rampage back in 2019. After an injury and a decision to step away from competition for a period, during which he focused on video projects, Rheeder stormed back to the top podium step at the Flying Blind Dirt Park.

He wasn’t the only Canadian finding success in Oregon, either. Casey Brown finished second at Proving Grounds, behind winner Cami Nogueira. Vaea Verbeeck posted another big result for the north-of-40 riders, finishing fourth. It’s a major result for Verbeeck, coming just months after a serious crash and knee injury at Red Bull Formation, a women’s-only freeride session in Utah.

Brett Rheeder – Proving Grounds winning run

Casey Brown – Proving Grounds second place run