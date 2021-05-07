Britt Tippie rides North Van slabs with Rémy Métailler

Rémy Métailler has hosted some iconic guests on his regular YouTube channel, and some insane riding. But Brett Tippie, one of the so-called godfathers of freeride, might be the biggest.

Tippie, now known as much for his exuberant MC and commentating at mountian bike events as his riding, is an icon in the sport of mountain biking. As documented in The Moment, Tippie was at ground zero in the birth of freeride mountain biking.

And Métailler gets to tour Tippie’s back yard trails with the man himself.

This is a high energy episode, full of Tippie’s infectious laughter, as you would expect. After well over 30 years of freeride, the Canadian shows he’s barely slowed down on the bike, too. Tippie hits lines that riders half his age would think twice about, all with a huge grin.

If this doesn’t get you stoked for riding this weekend, I don’t know what will!

Rémy Métailler: Riding with the man who invented Freeride Mountain Biking!

