Bromont crowns new Canadian enduro champions

For the first time in history, the Canadian Enduro MTB Championships landed in Bromont, Que., bringing national-level gravity racing to Eastern Canada on September 20–21. Hosted by Commencal SL Gravity, the event delivered technical black and double-black trails, lift access, and rugged terrain that pushed riders to the limit.

Two riders emerged as the stars of the weekend: Devinci Cycles’ Elly Hoskin claimed the women’s elite title after a blistering end-of-season run, while Elliot Jamieson beat out Canadian favourite Jesse Melamed to secure the men’s crown.

Hoskin closes season in style

Elly Hoskin’s win capped off a remarkable season for the young Canadian racer. She dominated both days in Bromont, setting the fastest times on all stages.

Hoskin’s consistent speed put her more than 25 seconds ahead of Andréane Lanthier Nadeau in second. Geza Rodgers rounded out the podium in third.

Hoskin, who won the world championships a couple weeks prior, won the final stop of the World Cup prior to that and the Crankworx open enduro prior to that. An amazing way to end the season.

Jamieson edges Melamed for men’s title

In the men’s race, Elliot Jamieson came out on top after two days of back and forth competition. Despite Wei Tien Ho leading early, Jamieson’s consistency on the second day gave him the edge over Jesse Melamed, who had to settle for second.

“That’s nationals done and last enduro race of the season,” wrote Melamed on Instagram. “Bromont put on a good showing for us, great trails and great atmosphere! Didn’t quite have enough speed to beat the flying Elliot Jamieson but I’m happy with the fight I put up!”

Much like Hoskin, Jamieson had a killer end of season; winning the open enduro at Crankworx and then placing third at the world championships in Switzerland.

Elite women’s top 5

Elly Hoskin (Devinci Cycles) – 30:00.45 Andréane Lanthier Nadeau (Commencal 7Mesh) – 30:25.64 Geza Rodgers – 31:21.80 Hannah Gillcrist – 31:42.31 Juliette Tétreault – 34:55.41

Elite men’s top 10