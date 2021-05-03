Brook MacDonald shares incredible recovery story in “The Road Back”

Known in the World Cup pits and to fans as “The Bulldog,” Brook MacDonald’s always had a reputation for being a strong, physical rider. That made it all the more jarring when, during a practice run at 2019 Mont-Sainte-Anne downhill world championships, a crash saw MacDonald leave the mountain in an air ambulance.

From that low point, MacDonald’s story has been nothing less than inspirational. From surgery to learning how to walk, MacDonald’s bravely shared his recovery process with his fans throughout the long process of returning to the bike. When, less than a year later, MacDonald returned to racing at Crankworx Innsbruck, it was a hugely emotional moment in the midst of an otherwise dark year.

Now MacDonald is sharing what the injury, and journey to recovery has meant to him. The Road Back is MacDonald’s inspiring story, told over 22 minutes of documentary.

Brook MacDonald: The Road Back

From Red Bull:

It was supposed to be just another training run on the World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada back in summer of 2019, but a fall down the “La Tarzan” rock drop turned Brook Macdonald’s world upside down.

A career-changing back injury dangerously close to his spinal cord has placed “The Bulldog” on the start line of a long recovery. Two days after surgery Brook decided that he will return to racing the following season. In spite painfully slow process and pessimistic forecasts of medical professionals, he was back in the start gate in less than 12 months. “The Road Back” is the story about everything that happened in between.