Bruni and Seagrave ride out the storm at snowy world cup opener in Poland

Rain, snow and rough track conditions couldn’t stop Loïc Bruni and Tahnée Seagrave from charging to victory at the 2025 UCI downhill world cup opener in Bielsko-Biała, Poland. The seasoned veterans navigated slick rock slabs, mud-choked chutes and mid-race snow flurries to lead the elite fields in a chaotic but exciting start to the season.

Seagrave handles the storm, starts season with a statement

Tahnée Seagrave (Orbea/FMD Racing) didn’t just survive the weather—she made it work in her favour. The 29-year-old Brit laid down a clinical run to take the elite women’s win by 1.7 seconds. Seagrave was onboard the newly unveiled Orbea DH bike. American Anna Newkirk of (Frameworks Racing) took second place. German Nina Hoffmann rounded out the podium, while reigning series champ Vali Höll (YT Mob) finished a distant fifth.

“Because of the conditions, my brakes weren’t working very well so I think that helped,” Seagrave joked after the win. “I had a little sketchy moment at the end because I forgot to keep pumping the brake, but I’m glad I managed to put it together.”

It was a commanding return to form for Seagrave, who has battled injuries in recent seasons.

“I feel the healthiest I have been. I’m back from a series of horrible injuries and I’m ready to give it my all again.”

Seagrave’s win positions her as a real contender for the overall title this year—especially if she can continue to perform in unpredictable conditions.

Canada’s Gracey Hemstreet came in a respectable eighth place.

Bruni outduels O’Callaghan to take his 44th career podium

Four-time world cup overall champion Loïc Bruni (Specialized Gravity) delivered the goods in the men’s final and made it look easy. He qualified first and was last down the mountain, barely edging out Irish phenom Oisin O’Callaghan (YT Mob) by just 0.156 seconds.

Bruni, 31, now matches his hero Nicolas Vouilloz with 44 career World Cup podiums.

Conditions slightly improved for the men’s final, but the course still claimed plenty of victims.

No podium for Canada

There were no Canadians in the top five of either elite race. Finn Iles (Specialized Gravity) started the weekend with promise but couldn’t put a full run together in finals and came in twelfth. Jackson Goldstone also didn’t put it all together and came 20th in the finals.

Juniors light up the leaderboard

In junior men, Max Alran (Commencal/Muc-Off) took the win, narrowly beating Kiwi Tyler Waite. Canadian Benny De Vall took thirteenth place. The women’s junior race saw Denmark’s Rosa Maria Jensen take a five-second win. Tayte Proulx-Royds took ninth place.

What’s next?

The Whoop UCI mountain bike world series continues in two weeks in Loudenvielle-Peyragudes, France. But before that, cross-country stars take the spotlight at the Nové Město world cup from May 23–25.

For now, Bruni and Seagrave lead the standings—and Canada will be hoping for a comeback in round two.