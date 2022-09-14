Bryn Atkinson sets new ‘Gold Standard’ in the PNW

Bryn Atkinson doesn’t need a custom gold-painted Norco Range to look good riding his PNW trails. But it also doesn’t hurt. In Gold Standard, the flashy rider and full-bling bike combine for two minutes 40 seconds of hard-cornering, fast-drifting magic.

Norco was really excited when the Range was recognized as a “bike of the year” after its release and made a full-gold – down to the shock coils – version to commemorate the achievement. After showing it off at Sea Otter and around Crankworx, most assumed it was just a show piece. Turns out, it was really created to show off Bryn Atkinson’s considerable skills and style on the bike.

Watch Atkinson carve and cut through corners in Gold Standard, with that sparkling Range accenting his precision moves.

Gold Standard ft. Bryn Atkinson

What’s Norco say about Atkinson’s Gold Standard?

There are some things you can always rely on in the Pacific Northwest. The sun will rise and set every day (even if you can’t see it), the weather’ll be predictably unpredictable, and when Bryn Atkinson gets behind a project, it’s gonna be a banger.

It’s not in Bryn’s nature to half-ass anything. Every detail of a project is considered to elevate it to the next level. The choice of trail. The crew. The shots. Getting the bike just right.

And he’s just got a way about his riding that no other rider can match – with style and speed that drop your jaw to the floor whatever the framerate.

So, sit back, grab a drink and behold the new Gold Standard, forged by the imagination of Bryn Atkinson.

Cinematography & Edits: Clay Porter

Rider: Bryn Atkinson

FPV Drone: Ross Has A Drone

Drone: Jonathan Chandler

Post Production Audio: Keith White Audio

Photography: Anthony Smith