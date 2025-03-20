Built in Canada: Devinci keeps manufacturing close to home

If you’ve ever wondered who’s really building bikes in Canada, Devinci should be on your radar. The Quebec-based brand started welding aluminum frames in a garage way back in 1987, long before “Made in Canada” became a marketing hook. Now they weld them in their 36,000-square-foot factory.

“It actually started as a university project,” says Bastien Major, Devinci’s sports a product marketing manager. “Two guys building bikes in a garage—classic story. But what’s cool is that one of the first employees from back then is still here. He’s employee number zero one and now works as an engineer.”

Thos first bikes were road bikes. But they’ve since branched out to gravel bikes, mountain bikes, city cruisers and everything in betwee. Today, Devinci employs between 110 to 150 people, depending on the season. And while many bike companies have shifted production overseas, Devinci has stuck to building all of its high-end, aluminum bikes in Quebec.

Not just Canada—Devinci builds for the world

Alongside its mountain and road bikes, Devinci also manufactures bicycles for major bike-share programs around the world, including Toronto, New York and London. Yes—those city bikes you see zipping around downtown? Devinci probably built them.

“That side of the business is huge for us,” Major explains. “Some years, it’s even our most profitable division. We’re building thousands of those bikes—bikes that get ridden hard, every single day.”

That diversification, he says, has helped Devinci weather the current turbulence in the bike industry.

Yes, actually made in Canada

While some brands stretch the truth on “Made in Canada” claims—assembling bikes here but building frames overseas—Devinci is clear about what they manufacture in-house.

“We bring in raw aluminum, weld it, heat treat it, machine it and paint it—all in our factory,” says Major. “Our full-suspension aluminum mountain bikes are truly made here. Entry-level and carbon models? Those are made in Asia, and we’re upfront about that. It’s all labeled.”

For those curious, Devinci has a dedicated Made in Canada section on their website that highlights every model crafted on home soil.

Testing bikes in Quebec and beyond

R&D happens right at the factory, with a dedicated lab and close access to trail networks.

“We’re lucky to have great testing terrain right here,” says Major. “Short loops mean we can tweak, test, and refine quickly.”

And when the snow flies? Prototypes get shipped to test riders across North America, especially in B.C., to make sure every bike performs as designed. Shifting focus from racing to community

While Devinci has deep racing roots, they’re evolving.

“We realized racing didn’t always connect with everyday riders,” Major explains. “Now, we support ambassadors—people who are out building community, organizing rides, getting people stoked on bikes.”

Their Movement program, launched last year, highlights riders who give back to the sport, along with a community grant program funding cycling projects across Canada and the U.S.

Devinci recently launched the fifth generation Troy, their flagship aluminum trail bike. And they’ve got new products scheduled for release later this spring. They’ve been paying attention to what the market wants and some of these new products should fill that niche.

And yes, it’s all part of a bigger plan to double down on Canadian manufacturing. “Our factory’s our strength,” says Major. “We control the process, support local jobs and build bikes that ride the way we want them to.”