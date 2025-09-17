Calgary riding community mourns Jordan Phill Goheen

Calgary’s mountain bike community is mourning the loss of Jordan “Phill” Goheen. The husband, father, and mountain biker was killed on Friday, Sept. 12. He was out riding when he was hit by the driver of a SUV in Calgary.

“Phill was a man defined by his love for everything on two wheels and a dedicated family man. His contagious enthusiasm and quirkiness made him one of the most authentic people in our Calgary mountain bike community,” says Austen Tanney, film director with Calgary’s Flannel Crew, who responded to our questions on behalf of the group. “More than just a friend, Phil was the ultimate hype man. Always cheering people on, helping them reach their goals, and offering guidance whenever it was needed. Above all else, Phil was one of the most giving and supportive people you could ever meet. He would truly give the shirt off his back if it meant helping someone through a tough time or making their dream a reality.”

The Flannel Crew have set up a GoFundMe page to support Goheen’s family. He is survived by his wife and daughter. The group is also dedicating their upcoming film, STRAIN in his memory. A memorial ride is also being planned.

“Phill was more than just an honorary member of The Flannel Crew. He was our friend, our support, and our voice of reason on ludicrous projects. A man who wore the Flannel proudly wherever he went regardless of the weather,” says Tanney.

“A true champion of the sport”

“Phill was one of the biggest supporters of my crazy dream to start producing mountain bike films. He would always stop by the house and offer support and guidance when I needed it most,” Tanney shared. Goheen had a YouTube channel of his own, Range Rider, where he shared his rides and gear reviews. . “We would trail build in the woods until the sun went down, and he would frequently stop by the Fire Station with his little girl Hannah to sit in the big red trucks. Phill encompassed the spirit of a true family man and taught me the meaning of being a good father when I joined him in parenthood earlier this year.”

Goheen had recently been diagnosed with a heart condition. This led him to shift his riding from mountain biking to road cycling to more carefully manage his health.

“He quickly found joy in his new road bike, enjoying the simple freedom of turning pedals and soaking in life on two wheels with the hope of getting back to mountain biking as soon as possible,” says Tanney. “Through it all, his number one priority was crystal clear: to be there for his girls, his family, and his friends for years to come.”

Goheen was riding his eMTB when he died.

“The biking community has lost a true champion of the sport. Phil was a tireless supporter of The Flannel Crew, Moose Mountain Bike Trail Society (MMBTS), and countless advocacy efforts in the region,” says Tanney. “He showed up for events, encouraged newcomers, and embodied the spirit of community—always about getting people outside and sharing the joy of riding.”

Fundraiser and memorial ride

The GoFundMe page remains open. “Any contribution you can make will make a difference for Phil’s family during this difficult time. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your love, generosity, and support,” adds Tanney. For those interested in attending a memorial ride, watch for news on the donation page and The Flannel Crew’s channels.