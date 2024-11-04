Cam Zink and Kyle Strait; the final word on Rampage 2024?

If you and your riding buddies are STILL talking about Rampage 2024, you’re not alone. We’re all still scratching our heads, wondering how to feel. The progression of the sport, the judging, the winners, the losers; so many things to think about and talk about. From Berrecloth defending the judges, Fairclough getting robbed and Zink nearly dying, there’s a lot to unpack. The question always remains, “okay, taking all that into account, what place should have Semenuk got?” And it’s a tough call.

Strait Zink

For guys like Zink and Strait, these guys are basically scholars of Rampage. They’ve been there since the beginning and are way past the normal age of this kind of athletics. Zink is 38 and Strait is 36. They’ve both proven that the older guys can still kill it. Zink, a two-time winner of the event lives and breathes (and nearly dies) for this event. His 2024 run was fully, completely, horrific, but last year he won the event. Kyle Strait first entered the event back in 2001 at the age of 14. He won in 2004 and then again in 2013.

Listening to these guys speak about the event in every aspect is probably way more valid than discussing it with your buddies. No offense to your buddies, but these guys actually know what they’re talking about. They love it, they study it and they know all the dudes, all the lines and all the risks involved.

Gypsy Tales

Gypsy Tales was created by Jase Macalpine, a filmer that has worked for over ten years in the industry working with the worlds’ most influential brands and athletes.

This is an epic watch (3.5 hours). At the 46-minute mark, they start watching each and every run. Discussing the nuances of an opposite tailwhip, dehydration, the logistics of getting your bike to the top for each run. They chat about getting roped in for their builds and so much more.