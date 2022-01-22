Video: Cam Zink details his Devinci Spartan HP build

Last week, Cycles Devinci announced the big news that legendary freerider Cam Zink was joining the Canadian brand’s roster.

This week, Zink is showing off his custom build on a brand new Spartan Carbon High Pivot frame.

There’s a host of high-end parts, of course. Details like titanium bolts and grips from Sensus mix with parts from Zink’s friends, Deity TMac pedals, and fancy Maxima brakes from the bougie German brand, Trickstuff.

Zink outlines more than just parts. He gets into set-up and geometry details for most of the parts, giving some insight into what a pro build looks like.

Cam Zink: Devinci Spartan Carbon High Pivot Build

More details from Zink on the build:

My first high-pivot bike and one of my favorites I’ve ever built.

(Geometry numbers in high/low flip chip positions)

Devinci Carbon HP (high pivot) frame, size Medium – 160mm travel

– Trunnion 205×65 rear shock

– 170mm travel boost spacing fork

– 157mm rear hub spacing

– Split Pivot

Sensus:

– Swayze Single-Ply Grips

– Titanium Stem-Cap

– Assorted Titanium Bolts

– SDG Collab Sensus Seat

Michelin Wild Enduro Front and Rear Tires

Deity:

– CZ40 (My Signature 40mm Rise Handlebar)

– Copperhead Stem

– TMac Pedals

Stan’s Flow MK4 Rims

SDG Tellis Dropper Post

Trickstuff Maxima Brakes

Onyx Vesper Hubs

SRAM AXS Eagle Shifter, Derailleur and Cassette (10-52 typo on the video text)

165mm Troy Lee Designs Descendant Cranks

Shot and edited by JP Films