Cam Zink gets the full guided tour of Sea to Sky dream spots

Cam Zink is a freeride icon and living legend from Nevada. Just north of the U.S. border, B.C.’s Sea to Sky corridor is a world-renowned riding destination. What happens when you bring the two together? Nothing but good things.

With three local Canadians – freerider Steve Vanderhoek and World Cup downhill racers Drew Mozell and Patrick Laffey – as tour guides, Zink gets the insider’s tour of the best trails and secret spots the Sea to Sky has to offer.

Cam Zink Explores The Sea to Sky

What’s Devinci say about Zink’s Canadian vacation?

British Columbia’s Sea to Sky corridor looks like it was made for mountain biking. The granite slabs are so grippy you can ride the impossible. Trails rip through forests of widely spaced trees and deep loam. Riding can feel like skiing on a powder day. On top of that, the landscape is so visually impressive that even the moments when you aren’t riding feel intense.

North Vancouver local Steve Vanderhoek is used to the supernature of BC. Cam Zink, who spent most of his life in the Nevada desert, not so much. Watch Cam get a feel for the place by taking on some of the gnarliest moves in the Sea to Sky, with a little guidance from his friends.

Riders: Cam Zink, Patrick Laffey, Drew Mozell, & Steve Vanderhoek

Director/Editor: Scott Secco

Cinematography: Andre Nutini & Scott Secco

Sound Design: Keith White Audio

Photographer: Kelsey Toevs

Special Thanks: Yoann Barelli, Kenny Smith, & Evelyn Moorhouse