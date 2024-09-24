Cam Zink starts bike brand

Few riders can claim what Cam Zink can. From an early age, he was taking the freeride mountain bike world by storm. The Carson, Nevada native started mountain biking at age 9 and was a junior national champion by the time he was 16. Red Bull Rampage is what he’s really known for.

Rampage dominance

Zink won rampage in 2010. He also won best trick with his almost 40-foot, 360 drop. He won the Freeride Mountain Bike world tour that year. After being forbidden by a doctor to ride in 2013, he won best trick at Rampage with a 78-foot backflip. In 2014 he set the world record for the longest backflip at 100 feet and three inches.

In 2021 Zink won a gold medal at the X-Games with his video submission in the REAL format.

Then in 2023, against all odds and some of the youngest rippers in the game, he won Rampage again at 37-years-young.

Brand launch

Zink is one of the pre-qualified athletes for Red Bull Rampage 2024. And with only a couple weeks to go before the event, Zink announced to the world the existence of Zink Bikes. The video, that vaguely goes over the specs of the bike explains that he’s been working on this bike for about five years and has made numerous revisions. It has 27.5 wheels front and back and features a 180-190 mm rear end and 200 mm front end. Calling it his DH/Rampage bike details are few and far between. The bikes are handbuilt in the USA.

“This is exactly what I want,” he says. “This is my favourite downhill bike I’ve ever had.”

You can bet a guy like Zink knows what he’s doing when deesigning a bike.