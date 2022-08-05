Camille Balance breaks collarbone in practice at Mont-Sainte-Anne

Camille Balanche rolled into Canada on an absolute tear. The Swiss racer left Snowshoe having extended her lead over Myriam Nicole in the battle for the overall title. Just as Balance looked to be comfortably leading the World Cup standings, with several wins to her name already this season, disaster struck.

On Thursday, the Dorval AM Commencal racer broke her collarbone in a crash during pratice at Mont-Sainte-Anne. She shared the news on social media.

“Not what I wanted to share after this first day of practice but I crashed on my shoulder and broke my collarbone! I’m proud of my season so far and I was so close to achieve my dream but shit happens! I was kinda waiting this day to arrive as I was super lucky since 2017! Good luck for everyone racing this weekend! I will be cheering from the side! It’s hard to tell if I will be back before the last round but I will take one day after the other and keep you updated.”

– Camille Balanche

That injury opens the door for Nicole to step into the World Cup leaders jersy. Balanche currently has 1335 points to Nicole’s 1105. If Nicole has a perfect weekend, she could be wearing the leader’s jersey by Saturday afternoon.

Only two rounds remain in the 2022 World Cup. Saturday’s Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup is definitely off Balanche’s list, as are world championships in Les Gets, most likely. She’ll have most of August to try recover before the season finale in Val di Sole, Italy on September 4.