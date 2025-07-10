Can Goldstone go five for five? His Andorra track preview and record chase

Jackson Goldstone’s current hot streak mirrors one of the sport’s most impressive records. Aaron Gwin’s 2012 run of dominance. Back then, Gwin put together four consecutive world cup victories, winning rounds two through five at Val di Sole, Fort William, Mont-Sainte-Anne and Windham. His winning streak came to an end at round six in Val d’Isère, where he finished fifth. He finished 83rd at the world championships later that season, and in the final round of the world cup he did not finish.

In 2025, Goldstone’s season has followed a similar trajectory. He start of the year by winning hardline, which wasn’t around back in Gwin’s day. Then Goldstone opened the the world cup season with an uncharacteristic 20th place at round one in Szczyrk, Poland. He stormed back with wins at rounds two, three and four, tying Gwin’s mark of four straight wins with a commanding performance in La Thuile. Gwin’s streak ended with four in a row. But the opportunity to break new ground still lies ahead.

The chance to set a new mark in Andorra

This weekend’s race at Pal Arinsal in Andorra gives Goldstone a shot to write a fresh chapter in downhill history. No rider has ever won five consecutive world cup rounds in a single season. If Goldstone can pull it off, he’ll stand alone at the top.

Pal Arinsal is no easy place to chase a record. The steep, technical course is well-known to rivals like Loris Vergier and Loïc Bruni. Vergier in particular will be motivated; he won here in 2022 and would love to stop Goldstone’s momentum in his team’s home country. Bruni, sitting second overall in the standings, is also a proven threat on this track after earning his world championship stripes here last year.

A season to watch

With four straight wins, Goldstone has already cemented his status as a force this season. Whether he can break Aaron Gwin’s long standing record this weekend remains to be seen, but he’s clearly in the kind of form that makes it a real possibility. He looks absolutely unstoppable out there.

All eyes will be on Andorra as the downhill World Cup heads into its next chapter—and as Goldstone lines up for his shot at history.

Watch live in Canada

If you want to watch the action live, you’ll need a subscription to FloBikes.



Schedule: Saturday, July 12, 2025

The time zone in Pal Arinsal – Andorra is UTC +2.

Morning

09:00 – 11:00: Training (DHI)

UCI downhill world cup finals

11:30: Women Junior Final (DHI)

Women Junior Final (DHI) 12:00: Men Junior Final (DHI)

Men Junior Final (DHI) 13:00: Women Elite Final (DHI)

Women Elite Final (DHI) 14:00: Men Elite Final (DHI)

*Affiliate link: Canadian Cycling Magazine may earn commissions.