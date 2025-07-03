Can Goldstone go four-for-four this weekend?

The Italian triple-header wraps up in the alpine town of La Thuile, a familiar venue to enduro fans, but this weekend marks the first time a UCI downhill world cup will thunder down its slopes. And it’s no warm-up lap—La Thuile’s freshly built 2.3-km course drops 641 metres with an average gradient of 27 per cent. It’s steep, technical and raw. There’s a 13.5 m road gap that is sure to be a spectator favourite.

Can Jackson make it four?

After missing the 2024 season due to injury, Jackson Goldstone has come roaring back with three consecutive wins. He’s currently leading the overall standings and sits one win away from tying Aaron Gwin’s 2012 record of four world cup victories in a row.

But this one’s different. La Thuile is brand new and Goldstone’s never won on a fresh track. Meanwhile, the current world champ and second overall, Loïc Bruni, is one of the few riders who’s tested the course during the off-season. That gives him an edge, but Goldstone’s current form can’t be ignored. Watching him ride this year, he’s on a different level. Whether that level is sustainable, remains to be seen.

Hemstreet on the hunt

On the women’s side, it’s Gracey Hemstreet who’s making waves. The Norco Factory rider is sitting 49 points behind Valentina Höll and will be looking for her third win of the season. She’s been a revelation this year, combining speed and precision on some of the gnarliest tracks the circuit has seen.

Höll, despite leading the standings, hasn’t won a race this year. If she doesn’t take La Thuile, it’ll be her first elite season without a win in the opening five rounds. But she’s consistent, and that’s kept her on top—so far.

The unknown ahead

La Thuile is a mystery to most of the field. Riders who adapt quickly could be rewarded, while others might struggle with the terrain’s unpredictability. And while the forecast looks dry, the track’s high-alpine nature means anything could happen come race day.

One thing’s for sure—if Jackson Goldstone wins again, history gets rewritten. And if Gracey Hemstreet finds her flow, Canada could walk away with a double podium on Italian dirt.

The show starts this weekend. Don’t blink.