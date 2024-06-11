Canada Cup cross country series launches into 2024

While Europe (and South America) have been hogging the spotlight with the start of World Cup season and end of the Olympic qualification period, here at home the Canada Cup cross country series is in full swing.

Three rounds in, there are exciting battles brewing across all categories. After starting in Ontario at Hardwood Hills, the series headed east for rounds at Mont Tremblant and Baie-St.-Paul in Quebec. That trio of classic Canada Cup venues is followed by one of the west’s best venues, Canmore Nordic Centre, next week.

Elite men and women

Both the elite categories have new winners and leaders this year. Tyle Orschel (Pan American Union Racing) started with a win at Hardwood Hills and Tremblant, padding his overall lead with a second place in the mud at Baie-St.-Paul. 2016 Olympian Leandré Bouchard (Forresco Holdings ProCo-RL) earned the win at BSP, but it’s two younger racers, Maxime St.Onge (Stimulus Orbea) and Mika Comaniuk (Pittstop Racing), chasing Orschel in the points race.

On the women’s side, Jocelyn Stel (Project Dialed-In) opened the domestic racing season with a win at Hardwood. Marin Lowe (Pittstop Racing) returned to the series to take both Quebec wins and take over the series lead. Anabelle Drouin (CVM Sigma Assurance) and Juliette Tetreault (CC de L’Academie) are tied second, just 20 points behind Lowe, with Marie Fay St. Onge (Stimulus Orbea) and Lea Bouchard (Equipe Delta Marriott) tied for fourth and fifth another five points behind.

Junior men and women

On the junior women’s side, rising Pivot Cycles-OTE star Rafaelle Carrier landed two wins in her home province to take the series lead. Aislin Hallahan (Stimulus Orbea) is just 20 points behind and riding with impressive consistency. Alexia Harel (Siboire Qui Roule), winner of the opening round, is currently third.

Felix Antoine Leclair is leading the junior men, and has yet to finish worse than second place after three races. Nicholas Gauthier (Ride with Rendall) has a win and two podiums to sit second in the series with Julien Desjardins (Ride with Rendall) not far behind. Henry Coote, winner at Tremblant, is currently fifth.

Under-17 men and women

Ethan Wood (Charge BC XC) leads with a trio of podiums. Evan Moore (Collingwood Collective), winner at the first two rounds and Emilien Belzile (Stimulus Orbea) are tied for second, five points behind Wood.

With two wins and a second,

Elaine Blais (Velo Pais d’en Haut) has a solid lead in the under-17 women’s racing. Elly Moore (Collingwood Collevtive), winner at the Hardwood, is second. Elodie Malois (CC de L’Academie) is third with two podium finishes.

Full Canada Cup XCO standings are available on Cycling Canada’s website.