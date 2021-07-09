Canada Cup XC racing starts this weekend in Quebec

The 2021 domestic racing calendar kicks up a notch this weekend as Canada Cup XCO racing returns in Saint-Félicien, Que. The combined Canada Cup and Coupe du Québec event brings two days of cross country racing.

Saint-Félicien will be the first Canada Cup XCO event since 2019. The combined CC/Coupe du Québec round takes place on Saturday, July 10. That is followed by Coupe du Québec #2, an XCT (Time Trial) on Sunday July 11.

Canada Cup cross country racing continues the following weekend, July 17-18, in Sherbrooke, Que. That is the same weekend the gravity crowd gets their first race. The Canada Cup DH / Dunbar Summer Series starts off a week of racing in B.C. at Fernie Alpine Resort.

Saint-Félicien is the site of 2015 Canadian XCO national championships, and a regular venue on the Coupe du Québec circuit. Elite titles that year went to Catharine Pendrel and Raphael Gagne.

Full schedule and registration for Saint-Félicien Canada Cup #1 / Coupe du Québec #1 and #2 is on FQSC.net.