Canada Cup XCO double header lands in Canmore

Canmore Noric Centre is a classic stop in the Canada Cup cross country tour. Over the weekend, racers were treated to an extra serving. Two XCO races and a short track (XCC) squeezed into four days of heavy competition and thin, Rocky Mountain air. And, for anyone whose legs weren’t already shattered from that XC trifecta, Canadian gravel national championships were held the following day not far away at Ghost of the Gravel.

Canmore XCO Canada Cup #1

Staring this mini block of racing off, rising juinor talent Rafaelle Carrier (Pivot Cycles-OTE) earned a win in the junior women’s XCO. She was chased by Aislin Hallahan (Stimulus Orbea) and Lily-Rose Marois (Pivot Cycles-OTE). In the under-17 women’s XCO, Lacey Dennis (Charge BCXC) took the first win of the weekend ahead of Addison Hogge (Spry Cycles) and Aida Morrison (Team Alberta).

On the junior men’s side, Henry Coote (Competitive Edge Racing) returned to the top step of the Canada Cup after his win in Tremblant. Félix Antoine Leclair and Tristain Taillefer of Siboire QuiRoule round out that podium in a close race where the top four all finished within one minute. Farland Lamont (Collingwood Collective) earns the first under-17 men’s win of the week. Emilien Belzil and Ethan Wood (Charge BCXC) finish second and third.

Sidney McGill (Cervelo OrangeLiving) adds an elite women’s mountain bike win to her cyclocross success from last fall. Ella Myers (The Bike Shop) and Jocelyn Stel (Project Dialed-In) take second and third.

Logan Sadesky (Broad Street Offroad) earns his first win of the weekend in the men’s Canada Cup XCO. Simon Ruelland and Cameron Jones (POA Racing) join him on the podium.

Canmore XCC Canada Cup

The next day, racer’s tired legs were challenged with the short and fierce short track (XCC) Canada Cup. 20 minutes of suffering and sprinting at altitude to shake already-tired legs.

Lacey Dennis and Rowan Nistal earn XCC Canada Cup wins in the under-17 women’s and men’s races. Vida Lopez de san Roman takes the junior women’s XCC and Oliver Welcker the junior men’s.

Cameron Jones wins the elite men’s XCC ahead of Tyler Clark and Simon Ruelland.

Sidney McGill doubles up with back-to-back wins in Canmore, adding XCC glory to her XCO win the day prior. She is again joined by Jocelyn Stel and Ella Myers, though Stel takes silver in the short-format race.

Canmore XCO Canada Cup #2

After a day’s rest, riders were rigth back at it for another race. Rafaelle Carrier made it two for two in the junior women’s XCO. Vida Lopez de san Roman carried momentum from her XCC win to finish second in the XCO with Lily-Rose Marois in third.

Lacey Dennis followed up her XCC win with the under-17 women’s XCO victory. Addison Hogge landed second and Aida Morrison third.

Henry Coote also doubled up with two XCO wins in Canmore. Félix-Antoine Leclair finished second ahead of Julien Desjardins in the junior men’s race. Rowan Nistal wins the under-17 men’s Canada Cup XCO with Farland Lamont and Ethan Wood filling out the podium.

Logan Sadesky continued the theme, repeating his XCO win from a few days prior. Maxime St. Onge and Toby Hassett finish second and third.

Jocelyn Stel moves up a step on the podium to win the elite women’s Canada Cup XCO. Anabelle Drouin and Marie Fay St. Onge claim the final medals in Canmore.

Full results from all three Canmore Canada Cup rounds are up now on Zone4. More photos from all three races are available from Cody Shimizu.

The Canada Cup cross country series heads to Whistler next for a UCI C2 / Junior Series race on July 22nd.