Canada Summer Games MTB XC: Ava Holmgren wins

The Canada Summer Games are underway in Niagara, Ontario with the MTB races taking place in St. Catharines. Ontario’s Ava Holmgren took the win over B.C’s Marin Lowe, followed by Marie-Fay St-Onge.

The race took place in hot and humid weather, with temperatures in the upper twenties. Holmgren would take off on the first lap of four, and never look back.

MEDAL ALERT 🚨 Ava Holmgren (Orillia, Ont.) comes through in the mountain biking cross country event, crossing the line 51 seconds (🤯) ahead of her next closest competitor in a 🥇-winning time of 1:22.44! 🚴‍♀️#GoTeamO⭕ | #CGCycling pic.twitter.com/3sm8e6cuSb — Team Ontario (@GoTeamOntario) August 8, 2022

Women’s XC

1 2 HOLMGREN, Ava ONTARIO 1:22:42 14:59 (1) 17:16 (1) 22:06 (2) 28:20 (1)

2 3 LOWE, Marin BRITISH COLUMBIA 1:23:33 0:51 15:00 (2) 17:24 (3) 22:21 (3) 28:47 (2)

3 17 ST-ONGE, Marie-Fay QUEBEC 1:23:59 1:17 15:21 (5) 17:22 (2) 22:22 (4) 28:52 (3)

4 18 STEL, Jocelyn ONTARIO 1:30:21 7:39 15:24 (7) 17:43 (4) 23:05 (5) 34:08 (4)

5 10 SARRAZIN, Julianne QUEBEC 1:36:46 14:04 15:21 (6) 18:01 (5) 24:53 (6) 38:30 (5)

6 1 LAROSE-GINGRAS, Juliette QUEBEC 1:41:49 19:07 15:08 (3) 18:08 (7) 25:59 (7) 42:32 (7)

7 5 MYERS, Ella ALBERTA 1:46:16 23:34 16:05 (8) 20:15 (8) 28:31 (8) 41:23 (6)

8 11 HOLMGREN, Isabella ONTARIO 1:48:29 25:47 15:12 (4) 18:04 (6) 29:26 (9) 45:46 (8)

9 14 FRANCIS, Jenaya ALBERTA 1:57:57 35:15 17:57 (10) 20:42 (9) 31:40 (10) 47:38 (9)

10 12 RODGERS, Geza BRITISH COLUMBIA 1:00:41 -1 Lap 18:22 (11) 23:04 (10) 19:14 (1)

Full results available at RaceTiming.ca