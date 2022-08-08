Home > MTB

Canada Summer Games MTB XC: Ava Holmgren wins

The Ontario rider took off from the start, but it was a close race

Ava Holmgren on her mountain bike Photo by: Ontario Cycling
August 8, 2022
Share on SMS

The Canada Summer Games are underway in Niagara, Ontario with the MTB races taking place in St. Catharines. Ontario’s Ava Holmgren took the win over B.C’s Marin Lowe, followed by Marie-Fay St-Onge.

The race took place in hot and humid weather, with temperatures in the upper twenties. Holmgren would take off on the first lap of four, and never look back.

Women’s XC

1 2 HOLMGREN, Ava ONTARIO 1:22:42 14:59 (1) 17:16 (1) 22:06 (2) 28:20 (1)
2 3 LOWE, Marin BRITISH COLUMBIA 1:23:33 0:51 15:00 (2) 17:24 (3) 22:21 (3) 28:47 (2)
3 17 ST-ONGE, Marie-Fay QUEBEC 1:23:59 1:17 15:21 (5) 17:22 (2) 22:22 (4) 28:52 (3)
4 18 STEL, Jocelyn ONTARIO 1:30:21 7:39 15:24 (7) 17:43 (4) 23:05 (5) 34:08 (4)
5 10 SARRAZIN, Julianne QUEBEC 1:36:46 14:04 15:21 (6) 18:01 (5) 24:53 (6) 38:30 (5)
6 1 LAROSE-GINGRAS, Juliette QUEBEC 1:41:49 19:07 15:08 (3) 18:08 (7) 25:59 (7) 42:32 (7)
7 5 MYERS, Ella ALBERTA 1:46:16 23:34 16:05 (8) 20:15 (8) 28:31 (8) 41:23 (6)
8 11 HOLMGREN, Isabella ONTARIO 1:48:29 25:47 15:12 (4) 18:04 (6) 29:26 (9) 45:46 (8)
9 14 FRANCIS, Jenaya ALBERTA 1:57:57 35:15 17:57 (10) 20:42 (9) 31:40 (10) 47:38 (9)
10 12 RODGERS, Geza BRITISH COLUMBIA 1:00:41 -1 Lap 18:22 (11) 23:04 (10) 19:14 (1)

Full results available at RaceTiming.ca