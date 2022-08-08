Canada Summer Games MTB XC: Maxime and Charles Antoine St-Onge go 1-2, third medal for family!

Following the womne’s race, the men took their turn at the XC race in St. Catharines, Ontario for the Canada Summer Games XC race. With temperatures in the uppper 20s, there were many DNFs and plenty of dump bottles. Ontario’s Ian Ackert would take the early lead, but then the Quebec brothers, Charles-Antoine and Maxime St-Onge, would overatke him.

– – Alerte médaille – –

Marie-Fay St-Onge décroche la médaille de bronze à l'épreuve de cross-country en vélo de montagne, sous des conditions des plus difficiles!#ÉquipeQuébec #Impulsion2022 @FQSC @2022CanadaGames pic.twitter.com/JuT0CbFnjv — Équipe du Québec (@EquipeduQuebec) August 8, 2022

The St-Onge brothers would take off, with Maxime taking the win ahead of Ontario’s Matthew Leliveld and Ackert.

Men’s XC

1 22 ST-ONGE, Maxime QUEBEC 1:04:15 13:06 (3) 13:00 (2) 12:57 (2) 12:48 (3) 12:21 (1)

2 1 ST-ONGE, Charles-Antoine QUEBEC 1:04:17 0:02 13:05 (2) 12:59 (1) 12:58 (3) 12:49 (4) 12:24 (2)

3 14 LELIVELD, Matthew ONTARIO 1:05:28 1:13 13:43 (5) 13:29 (3) 13:08 (4) 12:30 (1) 12:36 (3)

4 3 ACKERT, Ian ONTARIO 1:06:14 1:59 12:54 (1) 13:38 (4) 13:12 (5) 13:36 (7) 12:53 (5)

5 2 MCCALLUM, Cam BRITISH COLUMBIA 1:06:43 2:28 13:58 (6) 14:30 (7) 12:45 (1) 12:40 (2) 12:48 (4)

Full results can be found at RaceTiming.Ca