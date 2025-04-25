Canada takes gold in Pan Am continental championships team relay opener

Team Canada kicked off the 2025 Pan American mountain bike championships in style, charging to the top step of the podium in the Team Relay event in Costa Rica. The six-lap showdown saw the Canadian squad of Antoine Carrier, Maxime St-Onge, Nico Gauthier, Jenn Jackson, Owen Clark and Ella MacPhee stop the clock at 1:21:52—just over half a minute ahead of the U.S. National Team. Chile rounded out the podium in third.

“A good day!” said U23 racer Owen Clark. “This course is very unique so it was interesting. We knew we had a good chance with our lineup, but you never know the other teams’ roster or order until close to start. I’ve been a part of national team relays before but never won or even been on the podium, so it’s pretty sweet. Championship jerseys are epic.”

Strategic order, strong legs

The relay format gives each rider just one lap to get the job done—and Canada nailed both the order and execution. With a mix of junior, U23 and elite athletes, the team played to their strengths and avoided traffic, gaining time with every lap.

“We race in a primarily individual sport, so getting to work as a team for the victory is super good,” said Ella MacPhee. “I think we had a strategic order to ensure no one was racing in traffic and we all gave our best to grow the lead right until the finish. It feels great to have pushed to my limit and have a good feel of the XCO course to know how and where I can push.”

Momentum heading into the weekend

With this win in the books, Team Canada’s off to a strong start at Pan Ams—and with XCO and XCC events still to come, it’s clear the maple leaf crew means business. And if yesterday’s performance is anything to go by, Canada’s top riders are ready to go all-in.