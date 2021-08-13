51 Canadians are headed to mountain bike world championships at Val di Sole

After a break for the Olympics, international mountain biking is revving up again for 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships in Val di Sole. A big team of 51 Canadians will take on cross country and downhill worlds from August 25-29 in Italy.

Before that, there’s a strong group of Canada’s best racing DH World Cup #3 this weekend in nearby Maribor, Slovenia. You can watch that live on Sunday, Aug. 15.

Cross country – Youth meets experience

For the cross country team, Canada is sending a mix of experienced riders, including several returning Olympians fresh off competing in Tokyo, and younger riders. There’s a big group of 36 riders spread across junior men’s and women’s XCO, under-23 and elite races. Catharine Pendrel, Peter Disera and Haley Smith are back in Europe after their race in Japan. They’re rejoining other top Canadian elites like Emily Batty, Léandre Bouchard, Laurie Arseneault, Jenn Jackson and Sean Fincham.

There’s a long list of under-23 and junior riders headed to Italy. That segment of the team is a mix of riders with international success, like two-time World Cup winner Carter Woods, and younger Canadians looking to build experience overseas.

Downhill – Youth meets experience (Part II)

The story is similar on the downhill side. There are several riders across categories that are legitimate podium threats going into Val di Sole. Jackson Goldstone already has a World Cup win and a second place in his first two international appearances in junior men’s racing. Finn Iles, who recently defended his national title, and Mark Wallace lead the elite men’s entries. Iles is continuing his quest to break onto the podium in elite after winning junior worlds and Wallace looking to hit the podium after finishing fourth in 2020.

Joining them are a strong field of younger riders, both newer elites and juniors making their international debut. New junior women’s national champion Emmy Lan leads a three-rider junior women’s team, including Lily Boucher and Vanessa Bruneau. Along with the full complement of seven junior men, are part of Cycling Canada’s increased support for the downhill team at worlds.

“We’re excited to be able to provide development opportunities for our Junior athletes at both the world championships and the following weekend at the Lenzerheide World Cup,” says downhill team manager Adam Walker.

The team is notably lacking in elite women. The athletes selected in that category declined to travel for the event.

Canadian national team: 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships – Val di Sole Italy (Aug 25-29, 2021)

Junior XCO Women

Nicole Bradbury – Hamilton, Ont.

Ella Myers – Calgary, Alta.

Mara Roldan – Whitehorse, Yukon

Marie-Fay St.Onge – Fleurimont, Ont.

Junior XCO Men

Owen Clark – Mono, Ont.

Zorak Paille – Laval, Que.

Cole Punchard – Huntsville, Ont.

Lief Rodgers – Port Moody, B.C.

U23 XCO Women

Dana Gilligan – Oro Medonte, Ont

Emilly Johnston – Comox, B.C.

Juliette Larose-Gingras – Lac-Beauport, Que.

Sidney McGill – Edmonton, Alta.

Jocelyn Stel – Burlington, Ont.

Marianne Théberge – Lévis, Que.

Roxanne Vermette – Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que.

U23 XCO Men

Tyler Clarke – Mono, Ont.

William Côté – Sherbrooke, Que.

Gunnar Holmgren – Orillia, Ont.

Noah Ramsey – Toronto, Ont.

Xavier Roy – Amos, Que.

Vincent Thiboutot – Quebec City, Que.

Carter Woods – Cumberland, B.C.

Elite XCO Women

Laurie Arsenault – Terrebonne, Que.

Emily Batty – Brooklin, Ont.

Jennifer Jackson – Oro Medonte, Ont.

Cindy Montambault – Val-David, Que.

Catharine Pendrel – Kamloops, B.C.

Haley Smith – Uxbridge, Ont.

Sandra Walter – Coquitlam, B.C.

Elite XCO Men

Léandre Bouchard – Alma, Que.

Peter Disera – Horseshoe Valley, Ont.

Quinton Disera – Horseshoe Valley, Ont.

Sean Fincham – Squamish, B.C.

Marc-André Fortier – Victoriaville, Que.

Andrew L’Esperance – Halifax, N.S.

Tyler Orschel – Uxbridge, Ont.

Junior DH Women

Emmy Lan – Comox, B.C.

Lily Boucher – Squamish, B.C.

Vanessa Bruneau – North Vancouver, B.C.

Junior DH Men

Jackson Goldstone – Squamish, B.C.

Jakob Jewett – Squamish, B.C.

Tristan Lemire – Montreal, Que.

Coen Skrypnek ­– Calgary, Alta.

Marcus Goguen – Whistler, B.C.

Cole Stinson – Comox, B.C.

Wei Tien Ho – Whistler, B.C.

Elite DH Men

Lucas Cruz – Pemberton, B.C.

Finn Iles – Whistler, B.C.

Elliot Jamieson – White Rock, B.C.

Gabriel Neron – Alma, Que.

Mark Wallace – Duncan, B.C.