Canada wins Pn Am XCO team relay

As American continental championships transition from tarmac to dirt, Canada’s success continues. The Canadian mountain bike relay team started their week in Congonhas, Brazil with a win on Wednesday.

The relay win adds to Canada’s continental championships success on the road, with medals in the road race and time trial.

Canada’s XCO relay team included Sandra Walter, Cater Woods, Gunnar Holmgren, Jocelyn Stel, Marin Lowe, and Maxime St.-Onge.

Racing continues in Brazil through the weekend with short track (XCC), Olympic (XCO) and eliminator racing.