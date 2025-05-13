Canada’s bike park season kicks off this weekend

The 2025 Canadian bike park season officially gets rolling this weekend. Whistler Mountain Bike Park and Bromont open on Friday, May 16, followed by Mont-Sainte-Anne, Mont Vorlage and Horseshoe Valley Bike Park on Saturday, May 17. Mont Rigaud opened the first weekend of May.

Whistler’s back—and better than ever?

Whistler’s Fitzsimmons Zone is (mostly) launching for the season Friday. There’s a stacked lineup of refreshed trails, new features and expanded access. This year’s updates include an all-new access point to the top of Zone 2’s A-Line and Ninja Cougar. There’s an alternative exit for BCC trails in Creekside. Plus an extension of Pumpkin Moon. Crank It Up gets upgraded wall rides thanks to SRAM/RockShox. And the bike rental fleet sees a splash of colour with fresh Commencal rides.

Behind the scenes, the trail crew’s been putting in the hours—rebuilding, clearing winter debris and tuning up everything from A-Line to South Park. Most of the Fitz Zone will be open on day one, with a few signature runs like Dirt Merchant and Crabapple Hits still closed until further notice.

Garbanzo, Creekside, and Peak Zone will open in phases starting in June and a full summer of events is on tap, including Phat Wednesdays, Crankworx and more.

Mont-Sainte-Anne brings the steeps

One of Canada’s original lift-accessed bike parks, Mont-Sainte-Anne opens for riding on Saturday, May 17. Known for its natural, technical terrain and deep world cup roots, the park offers a very different flavour of gravity. Expect greasy roots, punchy rocks and high-speed forest chutes—the kind of terrain that shapes Canadian DH legends.

Bromont opens Friday with 100 km of pure stoke

Also opening Friday is Quebec’s Bromont Bike Park, one of Eastern Canada’s premier gravity destinations. With more than 100 km of trails, including access to Parc des Sommets, Bromont delivers a mix of flow, tech, jumps and steep descents—all with big mountain energy. It’s a favourite for weekend warriors and elite racers alike, and this weekend marks the start of another full-throttle season in the Eastern Townships.

Mont Rigaud opened with new lift upgrades

Just west of Montreal, Mont Rigaud’s mountain bike season officially kicks off May 3, and the small but mighty resort is rolling into 2025 with some big updates. The biggest news? A chairlift with bike hooks is now in service, running weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.—making it easier than ever to lap your favourite descents. The trails, designed by a former Canadian champ, cater to all levels, and the site is famously family-friendly. This year, every season pass comes with a free guest ticket so you can introduce a friend to the fun. Passes are on presale now, with the best deal available until May 4.

Mont Vorlage kicks off bike season May 17

Mont Vorlage’s mountain bike park is officially back in action starting May 17, with fresh dirt and wide-open trails ready to roll. Season pass holders get early VIP access on May 16, giving them first tracks before the public gates open. Located in the Gatineau Hills, the park will run weekends and holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with extended hours on Thursdays and Fridays starting June 26. With a range of trails and a friendly vibe, it’s the perfect time to grab a season pass and make the most of summer riding.

Horseshoe opens with BBQ, beers and lap bragging rights

If Ontario’s your scene, Horseshoe Valley Bike Park is celebrating the long weekend with the full Bikes, Brews & BBQs experience. Expect live music on the Coors Outdoor Stage, a beer tent pouring Creemore and Molson and plenty of patio space for post-ride hangs.

The Lap-a-palooza challenge is also back. Riders are entered automatically . Whoever logs the most lift laps by Monday walks away with a prize pack, a trophy, and serious rights.