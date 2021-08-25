Canada’s cross country riders compete in first medal event at 2021 worlds

The first world championship rainbow stripes were awarded at 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships on Wednesday. Kicking off their week with a win, the French stormed to a historic win in the cross country team relay (XCR).

It’s the French team’s seventh XCR title, pushing them ahead of Switzerland in the all-time wins count. The Swiss, who finished fifth on Wednesday, have six XCR world titles.

Canada’s six-rider team finished 10th in Val di Sole. Carter Woods started off quickly, putting the squad in fourth after the first lap. After fading to 13th mid-race, the last three riders pulled back time and positions to put the Canadian team in 10th overall. The Canadian team was comprised of elite riders Jennifer Jackson and Léandre Bouchard, under-23s Emilly Johnston, Carter Woods and junior racers Nicole Bradbury and Zorak Paille. The six-rider teams must have two riders from each age category, one man and one woman.

How the French won the race

The French entered a strong team, looking to defend their title from 2020. Despite Loana Lecomte’s late withdrawal dealing the team a surprise blow, the deep French squad still dominated the race. The team was made up of elites Léna Gérault, Jordan Sarrou, under-23 Mathis Azzaro, and three juniors: Adrien Boichis on the men’s side and two junior women, Tatiana Tournut and Line Burquier, making up for the absent Lecomte.

The U.S.A. lead early on in the six lap race, just ahead of the Czech team after two laps. The French went on the offensive in the second half of the race. By the time anchor leg rider, world champion Jordan Sarrou went out on course the defending champs already had a full minute advantage over the chasing U.S. and German squads.

France takes the win, and the first gold medal of 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships in Val di Sole, Italy.

U.S.A. held a slender lead over the Germans. Riley Amos held off Germany’s Luca Schwarzbauer to take silver.

Racing continues Thursday with the junior men’s and women’s cross country Olympic races, as well as the Short Track XC men’s and women’s finals. The latter are medal events for the first time in 2021. Seven Canadians are set to start the Short Track event, which will be broadcast live to audiences back in North America, while a strong field of junior Canucks will start the junior XCO races.