Canada’s flat pedal revolution is here—and it’s weird

Flat pedals aren’t complicated. Or at least, they shouldn’t be. In 2025, three Canadian brands have decided that standing on your bike deserves more innovation than just sharp pins and a big platform. And the results? They’re strange, smart and proudly homegrown.

From Ontario to Alberta and British Columbia, Canadian pedal makers are reimagining the interface between foot and bike—and they’re not playing it safe.

Outlier pedals: Calgary’s centre of gravity shift

Outlier’s Void and Pendulum pedals don’t just look strange—they are strange. The Calgary-based brand launched with a viral bang, selling out its first run almost instantly. But this isn’t a gimmick; it’s years of engineering boiled down into two wildly unconventional designs.

The Void is dual-sided and dead flat. The Pendulum is single-sided with a platform that hangs six mm below the axle’s center—a first in pedal design. The goal? Lower your centre of gravity, increase control and feel glued to the bike.

“These aren’t for everyone,” says co-founder Cameron Belisle-O’Donnell. “But for aggressive riders, they offer something completely new.” The pedals are CNC’d from aerospace-grade 7075 aluminum by Fidelity Manufacturing, a high-precision shop in Calgary.

9point8 iNVRS: Ontario’s grip flip

Canadian component brand 9point8 has flipped the flat pedal script entirely. Instead of pins on the pedals, their new iNVRS system sticks the studs into your shoes.

The result? A slick-surfaced pedal with rubber tops, designed to grab onto carbide studs mounted in your boots, SPD cleats, or even flip-flops (seriously). The concept has obvious appeal for winter riding: no sharp pins to gouge your shins and studs that also help when walking on ice, snow, or wet roots.

The iNVRS pedals retail for $101 (studs sold separately).



OneUp Wave: BC’s heels-down innovator

In Squamish, OneUp Components has released its most experimental flat pedal to date: the Wave. After four years and eight prototypes, it’s here—and it’s shaped like, well, a wave.

The front half is concave to hug the ball of your foot. The rear half slopes away to support a natural, heels-dropped stance for more control on descents. The pins are even angled forward, so they engage vertically under pressure.

Forged and CNC’d in BC from 6061 aluminum, the Wave pedals are tough enough for downhill laps and still serviceable at home.

Canada’s footprint on pedal design

Each of these pedals was conceived, designed, and built in Canada—and each one challenges the flat pedal status quo in its own way. Whether you want a lower ride height, safer kid-friendly grip, or a new ergonomic shape, there’s a weird Canadian option for you in 2025.