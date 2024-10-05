Canada’s Gracey Hemstreet beats world champion Valentina Holl

The final race of the World Cup DH series saw some cool but foggy weather in the morning. It wasn’t the day Canadians were hoping for but an incredible day of racing nonetheless.

Junior women

With only nine competitors in the junior women started the day. The two Canadian women rode first, battling through thick fog, and a slightly wet track. But it was the kiwis that crushed the competition, taking the first and second spots. Erice Van Leuven took the top spot, with Sacha Earnest getting second. American Kale Cushman rounded out the podium. Canada’s Charlie Bernard came in seventh on the day and Isla O’Connor took ninth.

Junior men

Junior men followed the junior women, with much the same conditions. Seven Canadians were in the 25 rider field, but didn’t manage a podium worthy run. It was France in the one and two spots, Max Alran and Till Alban respectively. Kiwi Tyler Waite took third place. While Dane Jewett didn’t podium, he wasn’t far off; he came in fifth place. Followed by Michael Delasalle in sixth, and Ryan Griffith in eighth.

Elite women

The rain held off for the women’s elite race. France’s Marine Cabirou managed to take the win, and Canada’s Gracey Hemstreet, had an amazing run to take second spot. She beat world champion Valentina Holl who took third.

Elite men

As much as every Canadian in the crowd wanted a repeat of the 2024 race in Mont Sainte Anne, it just didn’t happen. With Jackson Goldstone sidelined for the season, most of the pressure rested on Finn Isles. It wouldn’t be Mont Sainte Anne without some rain, and as if on cue, it started to drizzle as soon as the men started racing. When Isles dropped in he was in the green on the first split, barely red on the second, but when the third split revealed he was 13 seconds down, it could only be presumed he crashed. He ended up 29th on the day. Kirk McDowall had the best run of the day for the Canadians placing 19th. Top three were Laurie Greenland taking third, Lachlan Stevens-McNab taking second place and the last guy to race on the day was Troy Brosnan. But let’s face it, the real star of the day was Greg Minaar; it was his final race after an incredible run. His first elite race was way back in 1997 and he achieved 23 World Cup wins over that career. He placed 19th on the day.