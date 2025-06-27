Canada’s Lahyla Bikes is building the dream machines our kids deserve

Alex Lavallée wasn’t planning to start a bike company. The Montreal-based industrial designer—who also happens to work full-time designing hockey equipment for CCM—just wanted a real mountain bike for his kids. Something light, capable and actually functional on the kinds of trails he liked to ride. What he found instead was a market full of compromise.

“There’s a huge gap,” says Lavallée. “Adult bikes are incredible now—lightweight, well-engineered, great suspension. But for kids? It’s either junk, or it’s overpriced and still not right.”

So, like a lot of bike-loving parents, Lavallée bought the best kids’ bikes he could find. He fiddled with suspension pressure, but nothing really worked.

“I had a friend with me and we said we should make a bike for kids. It shouldn’t be that that hard. But it was hard. Kids don’t have the strength or the weight of adults,” he says. “So even if the geometry looks similar on paper, the ride quality just isn’t there. The suspension doesn’t engage properly. The leverage ratios are off. It doesn’t scale down.”

Full suspension, full carbon, fully kid-specific

So Lavallée teamed up with friends from his days at Devinci and got to work on a solution. The result is Lahyla Bikes—a Canadian brand building full-carbon, full-suspension trail bikes for kids aged 7 to 13.

Lahyla’s lineup includes two models: the Drew 24, aimed at riders aged 7 to 9 (115–135 cm tall) and the Drew Mullet 26 x 24 for riders 9 to 12 (135–156 cm). Both bikes use four-bar suspension layouts, carbon frames and Manitou suspension tuned to actually work with lighter riders.

The Drew 24 comes with 120 mm front and 115 mm rear travel; the Drew Mullet stretches that to 140 mm and 130 mm respectively.

Proportional cranks, short levers and dropper posts too

Lahyla didn’t stop at suspension. Everything on the bikes is built with kids in mind, from the shorter 127 mm cranks on the 24-inch model to the smaller diameter droppers and short-reach brake levers. Even the bottle cage mounts were intentional.

“Kids don’t want to wear a hydration pack,” says Lavallée. “And I don’t blame them. So we made sure they could carry a bottle—even on the small frame.”

Lahyla also prioritized low bottom brackets and short standover heights to give kids more confidence on descents and better control overall.

Designed in Canada, tested by kids, built to last

While Lahyla bikes are made overseas by one of the top carbon frame manufacturers in Asia, the design and suspension development were done in Quebec. Lavallée’s own kids have been riding prototypes for over a year and he’s focused on building bikes that can be passed on, resold, or rebuilt when needed.

Spare parts will soon be available on Lahyla’s website and every detail has been thought through with longevity in mind.

“These bikes aren’t cheap,” Lavallée admits. “But they’re real bikes. You can sell them in two years and not lose much—if anything. It’s like renting, except your kid gets to ride something that actually helps them progress.”

Lahyla Bikes are available online now through and select mountain bike shops in Quebec, with expansion into Ontario and the West Coast coming soon. The Drew goes for $3,999 and the Drew Mullet for $4,199.