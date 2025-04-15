Canada’s Matt MacDuff crowned King of Darkfest 2025

Darkfest 2025 is a wrap—and once again, South Africa’s infamous Stellenbosch region delivered on its promise of dirt, danger and downright absurd airtime. Hosted by freeride ringmaster Sam Reynolds, the ninth edition of the iconic freeride fest brought a week of sendy chaos to the Vuurberg mountains near Stellenbosch.

Despite a few weather delays, the spirit of Darkfest never dipped. And at the end of it all, two new royals were crowned: Canada’s own Matt MacDuff took the title of King of Darkfest, while American ripper Chelsea Kimball earned Queen of Darkfest.

The people’s champions

Darkfest isn’t about stopwatches, scoresheets, or even making it to the bottom in one piece. It’s about energy, style and cajones. Plus big, stupid and beautiful jumps. Every award is rider-voted, which makes MacDuff’s win all the more meaningful.

Last year’s King, Elias Ruso, was sidelined by injury but was on hand to pass the torch. “Even though I couldn’t ride, I had the best time with the most legendary group of people,” he said. “It was such an honour to pass on the crown to your new King of Darkfest, Matt MacDuff.”

Canadians bringing the heat

MacDuff wasn’t the only Canadian making noise. Vaea Verbeeck earned the Insta360 Best Run. And while Darkfest still isn’t broadcast live, your best bet for seeing the action is through the endless flood of social content from riders like Reynolds, MacDuff and Kimball herself.

Injuries?

If there were any major injuries, the media crew was very tight lipped about it. Which is amazing considering there’s a 90 and a 110-foot set of doubles. Dylan Lamb went down pretty hard and we don’t know how injured he was yet, but he was back onsite within 45 minutes getting a haircut from MacDuff himself. Bienvenido Aguado also had a terrifying brush with certain death.

Whips, flips and full send awards

Awards included:

Muc-Off filthiest whip: Vinny Armstrong (NZ) & Alessio Tonoli (CH)

Dewalt best moment: Lucy Vaneesteren (UK), Finley Kirschenmann & Talus Turk (USA)

Kenda mind bender (best trick): Robin Goomes (NZ) for a backflip can-can; Kaidan Ingersoll (USA) for a 360 downside whip

Insta360 hotshot award (most creative): Jack Schliemann (SA)

No livestream, no problem

There’s still no official livestream for Darkfest—because of course there isn’t. Instead, the best seat in the house is still in your pocket, courtesy of rider-run YouTube vlogs and Darkfest’s own IG feed.