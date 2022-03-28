Canada’s triple-podium World Cup weekend in France

Canada had a banner weekend at the World Cup season opener in Lourdes, France. Three Canadians stormed to two wins and a second-place finish in Sunday’s downhill racing.

If you missed the spectacular racing live, here’s a recap of where the Canadians shone brightest.

In Sunday’s final event, Canadian national champion Finn Iles scored his best-ever elite World Cup finish. In a thrilling run, Iles challenged French powerhouse Amaury Pierron for the win. Read the full elite race report form Lourdes.

In 2021, the Sunshine Coast’s Gracey Hemstreet landed nearly every podium spot except first. Those results, including a bronze at world championships, were sensational for the young racer’s first injury-shortened season. On Sunday in France, Hemstreet stormed into the 2022 season with a solid win in the junior women’s downhill race.

Jackson Goldstone wins junior men’s World Cup

Squamish, B.C.’s Jackson Goldstone had a banner debut year in 2021. The Canadian phenom won the World Cup overall and junior men’s world championships. On Sunday, with a new team, new bike and his new world champion’s jersey, Goldstone picked up right where he left off. The Syndicate rider improved his qualifying time to take the first junior men’s World Cup win of 2022. Behind him, a trio of young Canadians look poised to earn podiums of their own.

All in, it was incredible weekend for the Canadians in France. Iles, Goldstone and Hemstreet weren’t alone in France. Several other Canadians were looking on good form in Lourdes only to be taken out by crashes in finals or just missing out on podiums. It should be an exciting year for Candian downhill fans!