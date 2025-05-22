Canadian Beast Jay Miron breaks his silence

Jay Miron doesn’t do interviews. He doesn’t have a podcast. He’s not that kind of guy. So when the Canadian BMX legend sat down—in his truck, no less—for a full-length chat with the Early 2000s BMX podcast, it felt like a bigfoot sighting for the BMX world. And Miron delivered, with the kind of wild, raw stories only a guy like him could tell.

The original double backflip

Long before Travis Pastrana or the Olympics, Jay Miron was quietly working on double backflips in the foam pits at Woodward. It was 1996 when a TV producer from Universal Studios asked him if he could do anything wild for a live audience. Miron told him: “Not yet. But I’ll learn.”

What followed was a whirlwind of international travel, visa issues, jet lag, a knockout crash—and eventually, the first-ever televised double backflip.

He was concussed and he barely cleared the ceiling. But when he stuck it in front of a live audience, John Ritter picked him up and ran around the studio in celebration.

Canada’s impact rider

Miron isn’t just the guy who invented over 30 tricks, including the 540 tailwhip. He’s the first Canadian to be inducted into the BMX Hall of Fame. He started Ten Pack Distribution, founded MacNeil Bikes, launched Chase magazine and created Metro Jam—arguably one of the best contest series BMX has ever seen. His fingerprints are all over the sport, from contest design to the parts on modern bikes.

Looking back, moving forward

These days, Miron’s recovering from a brutal shoulder injury that’s kept him off bikes—and out of the woodshop. He hinted at a full shoulder replacement and even entertained the idea of riding again.

“Not hard,” he said, “but it’d be fun to cruise around a park.”

The conversation was raw, funny and filled with deep nostalgia. It was Jay Miron being Jay Miron: no ego, no spin, just honesty from one of the sport’s most influential and elusive riders.