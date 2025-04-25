Canadian company Shapeshifter Tools is building better trails—one hand tool at a time

There’s no shortage of shovels and rakes in this world, but Shapeshifter Tools wasn’t interested in rehashing garden-centre gear and calling it “trail-ready.” The Whistler-based brand launched in 2021 with a goal to design and build better tools for real trail builders—those who spend long days digging, hauling and shaping the places we ride.

Founder Tim Regan comes from a construction background and volunteered with WORCA (Whistler Off Road Cycling Association). He realized the tools available weren’t exactly built for the job. He paid attention to what both volunteers and pros were using, then set out to make something better—stronger, lighter and more comfortable to swing all day.

Canadian roots, national reach

Shapeshifter assembles all its tools in Whistler, using parts sourced from across North America. Heads are made near Vancouver and handles come from places like Listowel, Ontario.

They’re now shipping tools from coast to coast, from trail crews in Newfoundland to bike parks in British Columbia. They’re even starting to get a foothold with wildfire crews and municipal parks departments—because when it comes to moving dirt, a good tool is a good tool.

Innovations you didn’t know you needed

The Oxen—Shapeshifter’s tool-carrying harness—is either the weirdest thing you’ve seen or the smartest, depending on how many tools you’ve hauled out into the bush. Inspired by Dutch milkmaid yolks, it lets one person carry four tools and two buckets hands-free, which means less back-and-forth and more digging.

There’s also the Rocktopus, a compact rock sling that teams up with a ground mat and sifting mat. It’s like an extra set of hands when you’re moving a log or boulder. Toss in their collapsible buckets and you’ve got a kit that makes sense for the long haul.

Not just for dirtbags

While trail builders remain their core audience, the company’s tools have started popping up with fire crews and land managers, too. Their Pulaski goes for $195 CAD and is built from T400 steel—the same stuff they use in dump truck beds. Compared to the big-name U.S. fire tools, the pricing is competitive and the quality is right there.

Built in the mountains, for the mountains

Trail work is hard. Shapeshifter gets that. It’s why they’ve focused on quality over quantity, building gear that lasts and actually fits the task. There’s no storefront and not much retail distribution—yet. But with more Canadian-made gear gaining attention and trail building becoming a full-blown cultural movement, it feels like the right time for a brand like Shapeshifter to dig in.